Tempe, AZ

3905 S Alder Dr

oucampus.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREMODELED 5BR 2BA HOUSE WITH INDOOR SWIMMING POOL / AVAIL 6-1-22 - OPEN HOUSE ON SATURDAY, APRIL 30, 2022 FROM 12:00PM...

www.oucampus.org

Greyson F

Popular Pizza Restaurant Has Closed

A popular pizza restaurant has now closed for good.Unleashed Agency/Unsplash. Many pizza chains thrived during the COVID-19 shutdowns. With traditional restaurants closed and others charging an arm and a leg for delivery, pizza shops around the United States turned in some of their best numbers due to having a built-in delivery system already in place. However, that didn’t prove to be the case with all pizza restaurants, as some have not been able to fully weather the storm, and the culmination of the pandemic, food shortages, worker issues, and rising costs, have forced several to close up shop in recent months. That list of closed pizza restaurants now has a new entry.
TUCSON, AZ
12 News

Large commercial fire burning near I-10 in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. — Large flames and plumes of smoke can be seen from Interstate 10 near the Valencia Road exit after a large commercial fire ignited in the area Monday afternoon. According to Rural Metro Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the 5900 block of South Belvedere Avenue near...
TUCSON, AZ
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Mexican Restaurants in Phoenix, Arizona

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Phoenix may not be on your radar as a city to get some great Mexican food, but think again. These popular Mexican restaurants in Phoenix tend to be more on the casual side and many of them are family owned. The incredible food represents many different regions in Mexico to show just how diverse the country is. Be sure to pair your meal with a margarita to really get the full experience.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

A recession could be coming; how will it affect Arizona?

"The problem right now in housing is not too much demand, it’s not enough supply," 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague said on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Troopers say the crash happened just before 9 a.m. when DPS tried to stop a westbound SUV. Troopers started a pursuit when the driver refused to stop.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

2 big land deals tighten airport area market

The stock of industrial real estate around the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport continues to shrink with two recently announced land deals. Insiders say the deals reflect the momentum of the industrial real estate market in southeast Mesa, which is being propelled by a number of favorable conditions. In late March, EastGroup...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tech billionaire buys CrackerJax in Scottsdale, plans to build 'mixed-use campus'

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — After years of rumors and proposals, the nearly 28 acres that are home to CrackerJax amusement park in Scottsdale has finally sold. Billionaire George Kurtz, the co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike, and one of the wealthiest people in Arizona, acquired the site at 16001 N. Scottsdale Road in Scottsdale on Wednesday for $55.5 million through CrackerJax Land Company LLC, a newly formed Delaware-based limited liability company.
AZFamily

Mesa bakery sells banana bread every Tuesday for a unique reason

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Every Tuesday, Sassy’s Cafe & Bakery in Mesa sells banana bread for a good cause and a particular reason. Their banana bread is named after one of their employees, Hannah Blair, who has Down Syndrome. The banana bread is called Hannah Banana Bread and is sold every Tuesday. It has become a fun project for the bakery because not only do they get to honor an employee, but the proceeds from the banana bread go right to charity. Owners Melody and Geoff Larsen involve Hannah in the process of picking the charity each week, and this week she chose a Down Syndrome charity.
MESA, AZ
KTAR.com

Discount grocery chain Aldi opens first store in Mesa

PHOENIX — Discount grocer Aldi has opened its first store in Mesa, making it the fifth location available in the East Valley. The store, located at Signal Butte and Guadalupe roads, debuted Thursday and will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Shoppers can enter a sweepstakes...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Now is the time to sell your Phoenix home

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – If you plan to sell a home in the Phoenix area, now is a great time. If you’re buying, do not wait. That’s the bottom-line advice of 72Sold founder and owner Greg Hague. He joined Scott Pasmore on “Good Morning Arizona” Thursday to talk about what we can expect in the real estate market in the coming months. Economists say we’re heading for a recession in the next couple of years but do not expect the housing bubble to burst.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Best. Cornbread. Ever!

Some people south of Prescott are being told to evacuate as a new wildfire burns in Yavapai County. The Crooks Fire started on Monday afternoon about 10 miles south of Prescott. |. Neighbors in the area where Nicholas Cowan was arrested talk about the standoff which took place in their...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Where to find the cutest graphic Ts in the Valley

Rolling Rack Boutique | Desert Ridge Marketplace (next to PacSun and American Eagle), 21001 N. Tatum Blvd., Phoenix | Old Town Scottsdale, 7084 E. 5th Ave., Scottsdale | Tempe Marketplace (next to Victoria’s Secret) , 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe | Park West. 9744 W. Northern Ave., Peoria.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Eat Up Drive In restaurant thriving in Arcadia, reducing some prices

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Restaurants have been fighting an uphill battle since the pandemic — and now they’re dealing with inflation and labor shortages. However, one eatery in Arcadia says they’re doing so well, they’re reducing some of their prices. “We cut our prices for our...
PHOENIX, AZ
Greyson F

New Burger Joint is Loaded with Bacon, Shakes, and Cocktails

A new hamburger restaurant is about to open.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. A new restaurant has made its way south from Idaho and landed smack in the heart of Phoenix. And this new restaurant isn’t like other freshly opened eateries. Here, it’s all about going big on flavor and giving guests a tasty, mouth-watering dining experience that’s packed with dripping sauces, flavorful sliders, and beverages that take decorations to the next level.
PHOENIX, AZ

