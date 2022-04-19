ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwards, MO

Edwards Man Faces Numerous Felony Charges

By Reporter Mike Anthony
KRMS Radio
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 38-year-old from Edwards is being held on several felony charges after being taken into...

www.krmsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Man faces multiple felony charges after traffic stop in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple felony charges after a routine traffic stop, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say they had set up a driver’s license checking station on Sandy Cross Road near NC Highway 49 when a car approached the station, and the driver was asked to produce […]
GRAHAM, NC
KOLR10 News

Sentencing scheduled for woman connected to fatal stabbing

SAINT JAMES, Mo. — One of two people accused in the death of a man at a motel in Saint James, Missouri is expected to be sentenced on Monday, April 18. Kimberly Riston was found guilty of five felonies including second-degree murder and first-degree robbery. According, to the Phelps County Sheriff’s office, Donald Wethy, 36, […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Polk County man charged in death of father

POLK COUNTY, Mo. – A Polk County man has been charged with first-degree murder. Timothy J. Stokes, a 42-year-old Humansville resident, has been charged with the death of his father. According to the probable cause statement, Timothy J. Stokes called authorities around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 9, and reported a death in his home […]
POLK COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Benton County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Edwards, MO
County
Benton County, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted on outstanding Felony Warrants surrenders to Joplin SWAT

JOPLIN, Mo. – Early Thursday morning Joplin Police arrived to 1116 S McKinley Ave, warrant in-hand for the arrest of Hunter Sease, 19. The young man was wanted on multiple outstanding Felony warrants including Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Sease refused to exit the home when officers arrived. “After numerous attempts to get him to peacefully surrender were unsuccessful,...
JOPLIN, MO
KOLR10 News

Trial date changed for woman charged with husband’s death

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. – A woman charged with the murder of her husband had a trial date set for May, but will now appear in court in September. Amy Murray, 40, of Iberia, is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. Authorities say they responded to a house fire at 9 Janice Drive on December 11, […]
IBERIA, MO
Law & Crime

‘It’s Just Halo’: 3 Sisters Sentenced to Prison for Conspiracy to Shoot One of Their Ex-Partners Over Child Custody Dispute

Three Oklahoma sisters were recently sentenced to prison over a plot to shoot one of their ex-partners because of a child custody dispute. Tierzah Mapson, 29, gave birth to the child in question in 2013. In 2014, a North Carolina court gave her physical custody with the father granted visitation rights subject to amendment by both parties.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Kidnapping#Stalking
KOLR10 News

Two suspects found unconscious in Pulaski County Jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — A reported emergency in the Pulaski County Jail led to two people being issued warrants for the delivery or possession of a controlled substance within a correctional facility. On April 11th, correctional staff called on deputies after finding Kenneth Harting and Ronald Rollins unconscious and unresponsive in the jail. Both suspects […]
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KOLR10 News

Springfield man sentenced for distributing meth

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A man from Springfield was sentenced in federal court on Wednesday (4/12/22) for being a part of a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Darrell Lynn Ferguson, 57, pleaded guilty back in October 2021 to taking part in distributing at least 32 pounds of meth between March 12, 2018, and June 6, 2018. He […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
St. Joseph Post

2 arrested after man shot to death in rural Missouri

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
WARRENSBURG, MO
KCTV 5

Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his father during a police chase Monday in Blue Springs. Officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway around 5:30 a.m., after which Ong drove off, trying to evade police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
KOLR10 News

West Plains man indicted for first-degree murder

HOWELL COUNTY, Mo. – A 22-year-old has been indicted by a grand jury for the shooting death of West Plains resident James Vineyard. Damian Henry has been indicted for Armed Criminal Action and first-degree Murder, according to the police statement. According to court documents, Henry told officers that he shot Vineyard because Vineyard was fighting […]
WEST PLAINS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy