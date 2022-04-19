ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why People in NJ Should Avoid Mowing Their Lawns in May

By Kylie Moore
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’ve probably heard of No Shave November to raise money to go toward Cancer awareness. What about “No Mow May?”. When I first read about this, I thought it was maybe something about noise complaints. Though that may just be my personal beef with lawn equipment? (I mean, it’s 2022, how...

103GBF

Why You Shouldn’t Mow Your Lawn Until June In Indiana

Have you had the chance to mow your lawn for the first time this spring? If not, you might as well hold off until June. My lawn is embarrassing right now. I have never had the grass this high. It seems like every day I am off work, it's rainy or the lawn is still too wet to mow. Like many, I take pride in my lawn and try my best to keep it looking nice. However, if you drove by my house right now, you might think otherwise. That being said, I think I might have found the perfect excuse aside from the actual reason why it hasn't been mowed. I'm helping the environment!
EVANSVILLE, IN
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
Family Handyman

9 Perennials You Should Divide in Spring

Want free perennials? Divide perennials in spring so you'll have more to transplant in your garden and share with family and friends. Springtime is prime time to divide perennials, especially those that bloom in summer and fall. Dividing in spring gives the young perennial divisions several weeks to establish before the weather heats up.
GARDENING
WGN TV

Best fertilizer for vegetable gardens

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you look across the fence and envy your neighbor’s lush, productive vegetable garden, take heart: it’s all in the fertilizer. Fertilizer makes the difference between ho-hum gardens that eke out a tomato or two and lush, overflowing bushels of produce. The best fertilizer for vegetable gardens can fill your baskets to bursting.
GARDENING
The Independent

East Australian homes invaded by strange new visitors amid deluge - lawn prawns

“Lawn prawns” have taken over several homes in Australia’s east coast after heavy rains in the area forced the creatures to look for dry areas to seek shelter.Small and dull brown in colour, the creatures are prawns that are found on land.The creatures, normally considered harmless, are usually found in moist soil beneath leaf litter in the area.The creatures cannot, however, breathe under water but still need moisture to survive.Researchers believe that with heavy rains in Queensland and New South Wales, these creatures have moved to people’s homes.Shane Ahyong, a research scientist on marine invertebrates at the Australian Museum, said...
ANIMALS
New Jersey 101.5

People are grateful for this seashell cross on a Wildwood, NJ beach

With everything going on in the world these days, it's not surprising when you hear people say that they're feeling more hopeless than they've ever felt before. It's sad, of course, but shocking? Not really. From the pandemic to the multiple conflicts overseas, and now with inflation and gas prices skyrocketing, people are beat. Not only their nerves, but their emotions, too. To say that everybody just needs a break from the negativity is an understatement at this point.
WILDWOOD, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Fire Destroys Seven Buses in NJ Transit Storage Lot

NORTH BERGEN — Seven NJ Transit buses that caught fire in a storage lot sent thick black smoke into the air Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported around 4:30 PM at a storage facility on Tonnelle Avenue, according to NJ Transit spokesman Jim Smith. The buses were previously decommissioned...
ACCIDENTS
marthastewart.com

5 Ways to Keep Birds Out of Your Garden, According to Gardening Experts

When you take a look at your garden, there's typically a few birds lurking nearby. In many ways, these creatures are a welcome addition to your outdoor space. "Besides being enjoyable to watch, they can also feed on unwanted insect pests," explains Kristen Pullen, a woody ornamental product manager and international business assistant for Star® Roses. But there are also a few downsides to allowing birds to soar freely in your yard: The avians snack on vegetation, dig holes in soil while hunting for worms and grubs, eat pollinators, and also leave droppings on garden structures. For those reasons, some gardeners prefer to keep birds away from their landscapes—and if you're one of them, you may be on the hunt for a solution that works for you. To help, we turned to two landscape experts who shared their best tips for keeping birds out of your garden.
ANIMALS
thespruce.com

23 River Rock Landscaping Ideas for Your Garden & Yard

River rocks are essentially rocks, gravel or boulders that have been gathered from river beds or other places where water has given them smooth and rounded edges. This can include small pea gravel, larger stones ranging in size from lima beans to avocados, and larger rocks and boulders. River rock can be used for walkways, edging, in beds, in containers, on patios, for rain gardens, and a number of other ways.
GARDENING
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

