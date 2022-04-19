Some travelers celebrate, but health experts worry after a judge voids the federal mask mandate

Days after the Centers For Disease Control and Prevention extended the federal mask mandate for airplanes and public transportation, a federal court in Florida has struck it down. Explaining the decision, US District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle said that the CDC exceeded its authority in instituting the mandate and failed to justify its necessity. At the heart of the decision was the judge's view that the CDC had violated the Administrative Procedure Act (APA), which ensures that the executive branch of government (under which the CDC falls) must follow protocol when changing policies and issuing regulations, according to The New York Times.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO