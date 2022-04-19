ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Sam Smith helps break down Bulls-Bucks series opener

WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNeqK_0fDURr7500

CHICAGO – Sunday was a pleasant surprise for most Bulls fans. Billy Donovan’s team was not only competitive in the series opener, it was a couple of made three-pointers away from stealing Game 1.

After the way Milwaukee mauled the Bulls the last two times out, this was a step forward. They now have an extra day to make some adjustments.

Dan Roan checked in with the legendary Sam Smith on the GN Sports: Unedited podcast to take a stab at what might happen in Game 2 Wednesday night.

