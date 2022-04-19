ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow brings chain controls to I-80

By News 4, Fox 11 Digital Staff
FOX Reno
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTRUCKEE, CA (News 4 & Fox 11) — Update as of 11:30...

WPXI Pittsburgh

First full weekend of spring brings rain and snow to Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — The first full weekend of spring brings rain and snow showers. Coverage increases through the afternoon. A coating of snow is expected for most of the area, but higher amounts will be in the mountain ridges. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the higher elevations of Westmoreland and Fayette counties. These areas could receive 2″-5″ of snow accumulation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
#I 80
NBC Los Angeles

Spring Storm Will Bring Rain, Wind and Snow to SoCal

It's not quite April yet, but some much-needed spring showers are on the way early Monday morning to water flowers at the SoCal coasts, blow breezes through the mountains and deserts, and drop snow at high elevations. Clouds can already be spotted in parts of the region Sunday afternoon, but...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Traffic
Weather
Environment
Daily Mail

More than 350,000 customers are left without power as rare late-winter storm hits the Northeast with snow and strong winds

More than 350,000 customers have been left without power as a rare late-winter storm pummels the Northeast with heavy snow and strong winds. On Tuesday morning the National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for interior parts of the Northeast, where a snow storm has dropped several inches of snow and hit the area with heavy winds with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Weather: Sloppy Spring Storm Could Bring Plowable Snow To Minnesota

Posted March 27. Click here for updated story. MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –  Another sloppy spring storm is on track to hit Minnesota in the coming days with a surge of moisture that could fall as rain, sleet or snow. The system is currently swirling out over the Pacific Ocean, and it’s too soon to tell how exactly it’ll impact Minnesota during the last days of March. The storm is expected to hit the state Tuesday night and last through Thursday night. In short, get ready for a messy middle of the week. Good morning! Somehow Sunday is starting colder than Saturday, but highs...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
Smithonian

Devastating Ice Age Floods That Occurred in the Pacific Northwest Fascinate Scientists

The Earth seems to change slowly. Continents shift by about half an inch in a year. Sea levels rise by less than a quarter of an inch in the same amount of time. Mountains are constantly being eroded but, to us, seem to stand today just as they did yesterday and the day before. Our planet’s geological history often seems like one of slow, grinding change. But that’s hardly the whole story. Sometimes geological change comes startlingly, violently fast, leaving scars on the Earth’s surface. The Channeled Scablands of the Pacific Northwest, a landscape full of flat-topped plateaus that rise between steep-walled canyons, are among the vastly-altered landscapes that have caused researchers to rethink what they previously presumed. The geologic wounds are dramatic evidence that quick and catastrophic changes have played a significant role in shaping our planet.
ENVIRONMENT

