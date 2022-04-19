ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit’s Own Josie Pace To Compete On Music Show ‘No Cover’

By Maggie Meadows
 2 days ago
I love music - but not necessarily music-themed reality shows. More often than not, I am not a fan of the judges featured on most of them and the lack of original music. If you feel the same, I have some exciting news. There is a new music competition...

