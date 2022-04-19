ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, KS

Saline County Booking Activity, April 19

Salina Post
Salina Post
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bennet, John Eldon; 43; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Dad who paralyzed daughter in DUI car crash sentenced

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man has been sentenced to more than 26 years in prison for a Father’s Day DUI crash that injured his two children, leaving one of them paralyzed. Shawnee County District Attorney Michael Kagay says Jimmy Dean Landis was sentenced Friday to serve 318 months years in prison and pay a $2,660 […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Kansas 3-year-old calls 911, orders McDonald’s

GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) – A Kansas toddler’s fearless attitude may have earned her a free meal from law enforcement. Demi Rall, 3, recently got ahold of her mother, Taylor Rall’s, cell phone. “We went out there, and she didn’t have the phone, but we went and checked and saw that she called dispatch,” said Taylor. […]
GOODLAND, KS
ABC Big 2 News

Couple arrested in dollar store robbery

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A man and woman are behind bars after police said they robbed a local dollar store and then tried to evade arrest. Marsha Marie Beltran, 30, has been charged with Robbery. Her accused getaway driver, Jesus Saralegui, 25, has been charged with Robbery and Evading Arrest.  According to an arrest affidavit, on […]
ODESSA, TX
KSNT News

Man accused of multiple Topeka burglaries arrested by TPD

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A man was arrested Wednesday by the Topeka Police Department on charges related to multiple burglaries. According to the TPD, officers were sent to the 900 block of S. Kansas on March 21, 2022 after multiple burglaries were discovered. A follow-up investigation led to the development of a suspect who was taken […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
County
Saline County, KS
City
Abilene, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Saline County, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Marquette, KS
KSNB Local4

Four arrested on drug charges following traffic stop near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Four people from Wisconsin have been arrested following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Around 2:18 p.m. Monday, Kearney Police officers pulled over the 2021 Jeep near mile marker 274 for following too closely. Upon contact with the four adult occupants of the vehicle, officers noticed suspicious activity and an open alcohol container inside the vehicle.
KEARNEY, NE
KSNT News

Baby dies after assault in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has confirmed a baby died after an assault early Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of SW Byron. Police have named a man accused of killing a baby during the assault. Trayvonne Damont Jones is facing charges. Police officers responded Wednesday morning around 4:40 a.m. to an assault […]
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Formal charges filed in drug bust

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Formal charges have been filed against a Hutchinson woman who was arrested in a major drug bust last week. Chelsea Pope faces one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to distribute meth and six counts of using a communication device to commit a felony.
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obstr#Misd#Ncic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
CBS Sacramento

Oakdale Police Say Body Found On Merced County Highway Identified As Missing Person

OAKDALE (CBS13) — A body found on Highway 99 in Merced County was identified as a missing person at the center of an Oakdale police investigation, authorities confirmed Thursday. The Oakdale Police Department said Kevin Green, 36, of the state of Oklahoma, went missing last Friday while traveling with his brother to the Oakdale Rodeo. Green was reportedly traveling from Longdale, Nevada, in a trailer that was attached to a tow vehicle and somehow ended up in the roadway on Highway 99 near Bradbury Road in Merced County near Delhi where he was involved in a traffic collision in the early hours of Friday morning. Oakdale police said Green’s brother arrived at the rodeo that day without his brother and reported him missing. It is unclear if they were traveling together. It wasn’t until Wednesday evening that the Merced County Coroner’s Office contacted Oakdale police to confirm the body found on the highway was Green. Oakdale police said it is unclear exactly how Green got out of the trailer and into the roadway. No further information was released.
OAKDALE, CA
KSN News

KBI identifies woman who shot Cowley County deputies

COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) has identified and released the name of the woman who shot three Cowley County deputies on Friday afternoon north of Winfield. The KBI says 32-year-old Andrea Barrow of Arkansas City was shot and killed after she opened fire on deputies trying to remove her […]
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Man wanted on outstanding Felony Warrants surrenders to Joplin SWAT

JOPLIN, Mo. – Early Thursday morning Joplin Police arrived to 1116 S McKinley Ave, warrant in-hand for the arrest of Hunter Sease, 19. The young man was wanted on multiple outstanding Felony warrants including Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer. Sease refused to exit the home when officers arrived. “After numerous attempts to get him to peacefully surrender were unsuccessful,...
JOPLIN, MO
KSNT News

Thieves target Topeka cemeteries

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Residents are being warned by the Topeka Police Department to stay alert for thefts occurring at local cemeteries. On Friday, the TPD announced via Facebook that Topekans should keep an eye out for suspicious activities in and around local cemeteries. The post went on to say the police department has received reports […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy