Cubs star Seiya Suzuki rapidly gained attention across the league upon his MLB debut. Teammates are feeling the impact of the powerful rookie and shared some good words. Chicago Cubs pitcher WIllson Contreras has played with the likes of Javy Baez, Kris Bryant and Anthony Rizzo since his MLB debut in 2016, but none have compared to one of his newest teammates in Seiya Suzuki. Suzuki has been a breakout star for the Cubs, and it’s hard to believe he’s only been part of MLB regular season for a few weeks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO