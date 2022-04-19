ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Azione Accelerator Debuts At Group’s Spring Summit

By Authors
Twice
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring its “New Dreams in New Orleans” spring summit, Azione Unlimited unveiled its new Azione Accelerator program that is designed to assist custom integrators in securing the foundations of their businesses. The program focuses on what Azione considers the four pillars of success — mentorship, marketing, partnerships, and experiences — and...

pymnts

Amazon Launches $1B Robotics, Logistics Fund

Amazon said Thursday (April 21) it is launching a $1 billion venture fund to support customer fulfillment, logistics and supply chain innovation. “As customers increasingly shop online and look for even faster delivery, Amazon continues to invent new ways to raise the bar on customer and employee experience while working with other companies focused on those fields,” the Seattle retail giant said on its website.
BUSINESS
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Data Economics Company And Three Donkeys Announce Partnership To Build Games On Lydion Engine-Based Game Development Platform

LOS ANGELES, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Data Economics Company (DECO) and Three Donkeys, a gaming company led by fabled game designers Richard Garfield and Skaff Elias, announced today that they have formed a partnership to design a series of games for the Lydion-based game platform based on DECO's Lydion® Engine. The first collaboration is codenamed Project Maelstrom and is the next groundbreaking digital game designed by Garfield and Elias, who are known for creating titles including Magic: The Gathering, Netrunner, and Keyforge.
BUSINESS
WWD

L’Oréal Launches Circular Innovation Fund

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — L’Oréal has launched a Circular Innovation Fund with the aim of scaling circular innovation solutions from the world over. The world’s largest beauty company is the fund’s initiator and anchor investor, contributing 50 million euros as part of its L’Oréal for the Future Sustainability program.More from WWDInside Mecca Brands' New Sydney FlagshipThe New Clean CrewL'Oréal RTW Spring 2019 The Circular Innovation Fund will be operated by Demeter and Cycle Capital, French and Canadian funds that are experts in clean tech-focused capital management. There are also strategic investor Axens, the Haltra and Claridge family...
AGRICULTURE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Compost Crew Raises Oversubscribed $5.5M Series A To Accelerate Growth

DMV's food recycling leader secures investments from Lattice Impact Capital and long-time customer Tower Companies. ROCKVILLE, Md., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compost Crew, the largest food scrap recycling company in the Mid-Atlantic, announced the closing of an oversubscribed $5.5M Series A investment to help propel the growth of composting in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area and beyond. The funding round was led by Lattice Impact Capital, a New York-based sustainable infrastructure fund that invests in companies, projects, and assets that will transition the world to a more environmentally sustainable future.
ENVIRONMENT
TechCrunch

New VC firm Baukunst spools up to invest in ‘creative technologists’

The “cultural change” Baukunst is referring to is the big shift of Gen Z joining the workforce and decision-making power shifting toward the millenial generation. It also highlights collaborative and remote work, erosion of trust in large institutions and the attention economy. Finally, the firm is keeping an eye on how customer demand is shifting in response to climate change and other big societal shifts. On the technology side, the firm is particularly interested in companies that are leveraging toolkits and shifts in computing capacity, including the ubiquitous availability of cloud-based AI, blockchain and crypto protocols, and the proliferation of edge computing and — on the hardware side — the availability of system-on-a-chip systems making AI & ML technologies available in every device. Baukunst also has a specific interest in manufacturing, supply-chain, mass customization and the availability of cheap and capable sensors that makes the next-generation IoT solutions easier and faster to develop and deploy.
BUSINESS
WWD

Thirteen Lune Names Head of Corporate Strategy

Click here to read the full article. Beauty e-commerce business Thirteen Lune has hired John Frierson as head of corporate strategy. Thirteen Lune was launched by Nyakio Grieco and Patrick Herning in 2020 with the goal of stocking and helping market brands that are founded by people of color, and “ally brands” with products that can be used by everyone. The business has grown quickly, and today carries 100 brands and has doubled its revenue over the past six months online, according to the company.More from WWDBurberry Hosts Dinner With Bella Hadid, Jacob Elordi, Lori HarveyArt-Inspired Makeup Looks by Mimi ChoiPhotos of...
BUSINESS
CNBC

3 ways hiring this 'under-tapped pool' of talent can benefit Asia's workforce

Businesses around the world have been facing labor shortages as many people quit their jobs — and Asia is no exception. A 2021 Mercer survey found that employers from Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand observed a higher turnover rate, especially at the mid-career level, when compared with previous years.
JOBS
pymnts

CPI Card Group Debuts Mobile Wallet Tool

Payments technology company CPI Card Group Inc. has debuted its Push Provisioning service, the Colorado company said in a news release Wednesday (March 23). The service “facilitates the tokenization of a Mastercard debit and credit card through in-app provisioning to a large network of mobile wallets including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay and Click to Pay,” CPI said.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Benzinga

Alta Expands Nikola Dealer Network To Arizona

Alta Equipment Group Inc (NYSE: ALTG) has secured the Arizona sales and service territory for Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA). Deal terms not disclosed. The arrangement expands Alta's dealer territory with Nikola beyond the NY, NJ, eastern PA, and New England markets and replaces Empire Transport in Arizona. The first Nikola...
ARIZONA STATE
dot.LA

Chipotle's $50M Venture Fund Aims to Boost Early-Stage Food Tech Startups

Mexican fast food chain Chipotle has launched a new $50 million venture fund aimed at early-stage restaurant technology startups. The Cultivate Next fund will focus on startups that “will enhance our employee and guest experience, and quite possibly revolutionize the restaurant industry," Curt Garner, Chipotle's chief technology officer, said in a statement Tuesday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
freightwaves.com

Red-hot 3PL: AOI Capital acquires RK Logistics

With e-commerce booming and warehouse space shrinking, 3PLs have become hot commodities. The latest is RK Logistics Group, which manages about 1 million square feet of warehousing and distribution capacity in the competitive California market. On Friday, a group of investors led by Miami-based investment firm AOI Capital announced they...
HAYWARD, CA
pymnts.com

AP Automation Platform Medius Launches Partnership Program With Software Developers

Medius, a Swedish provider of accounts payable automation systems, on April 20 announced a new program to ease collaboration with independent software developers. The program is called Radius, and Medius stated in the announcement that the first company engaged through it is expense-management specialist Rydoo. Medius stated in the announcement...
SOFTWARE
pymnts

Today in B2B: Businesses Overcome X-Border Hurdles With Payments Automation; Medius Debuts Software Developer Partner Program

Today in B2B payments, businesses in the United States and United Kingdom adopt automation to help with cross-border payments, while Swedish accounts payable (AP) automation systems provider Medius launches a partnership with software developers. Plus, auto dealers around the world get increased access to localized payments, supply chain hang-ups prove to be fertile ground for corruption, Billtrust adds B2B invoice delivery to KeyBank partnership, Esker invests $5 million to expand supply chain financing services and Archa raises $24 million for its spend management platform.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Prezent.ai secures $20M to gamify deck presentations

Convinced he had something novel to contribute, Rajat Mishra in 2021 co-founded Prezent.ai, a presentation creation tool that today closed a $20 million Series A round led by Greycroft at a valuation “north of” $100 million. In addition to hosting templates for companies to build branded presentations, Prezent.ai offers gamified learning courses to help employees improve their presenting skills.
COMPUTERS
protocol.com

Salesforce is re-creating the tech intern pipeline

Salesforce announced in a blog post today that it will launch its first ever “pre-internship” program called Futureforce Tech Launchpad. The program is designed to recruit rising college juniors from underrepresented backgrounds in partnership with CodePath, a non-profit focused on increasing diversity in the tech industry. The program,...
COLLEGES
Autoweek.com

Lyn St. James, Beth Paretta Join Forces for Bold Women-in-Motorsport Initiative

Two of the most powerful women in women's motorsport initiatives are joining forces. Seven-time Indianapolis 500 racer Lyn St. James and Paretta Autosport founder Beth Paretta announced on Wednesday that they have formed an organization called Women in Motorsports North America. The 501 (c)(3) charity is designed to "foster mentorship, advocacy, education, and growth to help ensure a successful and effective future for women in professional motorsports roles."
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
beckershospitalreview.com

Hospital CEOs want to build collaborative partnerships to get ahead

Health system CEOs are looking toward strategic partnerships with competitors and entrepreneurs to compete in the market going forward, according to a new study from UC Denver. The 2022 Health Systems’ Climate Study interviewed 133 U.S. health system CEOs who collectively represent systems that generate $263 billion in revenue annually....
DENVER, CO

