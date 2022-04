I’m delighted to share some exciting news today: Dafna Linzer will be joining POLITICO as Executive Editor. Over the past months, we’ve talked to many of you about the publication’s current and future ambitions. Drawing on those conversations, we’ve looked broadly for people who will help us achieve them. Dafna’s appointment is one of the critical steps we are taking this spring to position POLITICO for a great new era.

