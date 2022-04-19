Best action camera microphone attachment

Shoot incredible shots with the Insta360 ONE RS Series action camera. With just the swap of a lens, you can capture 360-degree and wide-angle action shots. Available in 4 editions—Twin, 4K, 1″, Expert, and Trio—it includes a 4K Boost Lens. All the while, the new 1/2″ 48 MP image sensor lets you capture more detailed 4K 60 fps videos and 48 MP photos. Moreover, the Insta360 ONE RS Series lets you shoot high-detailed 6K footage with a classic 2.35:1 ratio for widescreen view. You can also shoot first and point later. In particular, capture the action from all angles and select what to focus on after reframing. Plus, use the Invisible Selfie Stick for third-person view shots. Finally, this action camera series has a large, 1″ wide-angle lens that lets you shoot 5.3K wide-angle footage with precise details and realistic colors.

ELECTRONICS ・ 29 DAYS AGO