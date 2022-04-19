ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, DE

Milford LIVE Weekly Review – April 19, 2022

Milford LIVE News
Milford LIVE News
 2 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
Cape Gazette

Lewes living history events to start April 2

The Lewes Historical Society will kick off the 2022 season of Lewistown Living History events with the day-long historical experience, Hearty in the Cause: Lewes 1776, set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 2. Events will take place he historic campus located at 110 Shipcarpenter St. and the...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

“Taste of the Town” event returns to Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Area Chamber of Commerce and Evolution Craft Brewing is bringing back a very tasty event this year, the Taste of the Town. 47ABC talked with two organizers about the event and how it’s shining a light on local restaurants. The Taste of the Town will...
SALISBURY, MD
The Daily Jeffersonian

Living Word banquet scheduled for April 8

Tickets for the 2022 Living Word Outdoor Drama banquet are available for purchase ahead of the April 8 event date at the Pritchard-Laughlin Civic Center in Cambridge. The Living Word Outdoor Drama has been a staple in Guernsey County for 48 years and its largest fundraiser returns after a two-year hiatus.
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WDEL 1150AM

Middletown Marine celebrates winning his most important battle

William 'Duffy' McDuffie of Middletown served in the Marines and the Air Force for 27 years, but in 2021 he found himself in the fight of his life awaiting a heart transplant. He received that heart on Father's Day through the Gift of Life, the organ and tissue donor program for the region.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, DE
Local
Delaware Government
Milford, DE
Government
Cape Gazette

Local resident continues interview project, seeks new subjects

Brendan Buschi, a Milton resident who sent a letter to the Cape Gazette about his ongoing interview project, recently issued an update. “I’ve interviewed two people on Zoom since you published my letter to the editor on April 1,” said Buschi. The update also included a link to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Revelation set to reopen at Hudson Fields

Revelation Craft Brewing will be reopening its popular Hudson Fields beer garden at 4 p.m., Friday, April 29, and the Rehoboth Beach brewery has big plans in store. Revelation plans more events and a longer schedule, keeping the garden open through the fall. The grand reopening will include 12 food...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Cape Gazette

Lewes neighbors meet up to have dinner in Florida with the Gazette

You know how it is, you mean to get together with neighbors but somehow just can’t find the time. Well, recently this faithful bunch of Cape Gazette readers, who reside in the Villages of Five Points in Lewes, remedied that by meeting for dinner in North Naples at the Deep Lagoon restaurant. Naturally, they brought along a Cape Gazette. Standing from (l-r) are Frank Piorko, Helen Flood and Lauryn Piorko, with Don Flood seated.
LEWES, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paid Leave#Open House#Walnut Street#Need To Know#Covid#Health Paid
Town Square LIVE News

Darby ordinance would make Wilm employers pay for shift changes

Photo/Getty Images Business leaders are lining up in opposition to a proposed ordinance in Wilmington that would require service industry employers to provide two-weeks notice of work schedules and compensate employees when changes occur.  The measure, sponsored by Council Member Shané Darby, D-District 2, aims to provide more schedule stability for hourly workers at retail, hospitality and foodservice establishments with ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

The bikes are back. Wilmington announces the return of Grand Prix weekend

The Wilmington Grand Prix will return in May for its 14th year of races and community rides through and around the city of Wilmington. After two years of race cancellations, top cyclists competing in USA Cycling National Racing Calendar will be back to tackle the course through downtown Wilmington and up Brandywine Park’s challenging Money Hill. In 2019, the race drew participants from 19 states and six countries.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Delaware JobLink job fair held at Hudson Fields

A concoction of unpleasant temperatures, brisk winds, the occasional gust and a few rain drops attempted to thwart a concerted effort to get employers in touch with prospective employees at Hudson Fields April 19. The first-of-its-kind event was born out of a partnership between the Delaware Department of Labor, the Milton Chamber of Commerce and the Delaware Small Business Chamber of Commerce. More than 100 business vendors were at the event offering jobs in various fields such as healthcare, hospitality, construction and retail.
DELAWARE STATE
Ocean City Today

Worcester narrowly approves sportsplex after hearing

Build it, don’t build it, build it but somewhere else, it’s too big, it’s not big enough, traffic is already bad, it’ll bring tax money, it’ll take tax money, should’ve done this years ago, it’s happening too fast, government shouldn’t be in business.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Special Education
Cape Gazette

Hot! Made-to-order Breakfast Sammies at Lewes Coffee!

Enjoy our delicious freshly brewed lattes, made-to-order mouthwatering Mini Donuts and more - only the Lewes Coffee Company!. Conveniently located at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry Terminal • Also available for Online Order n’ Pick up • order.lewescoffee.com/. ⇒ Lewes Coffee co. Morning Checklist. Wake up. Grab a...
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Sugar Planet now open in Rehoboth Beach

After nearly two years of renovations and delays, Sugar Planet is open in Rehoboth Beach. “It’s a relief. That was the hard part. Once I get everything stocked, it’s going to be a breeze,” said Kit Gabby, store operator and partner. Gabby is still in the process...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
News 12

Guide: Mini-golf courses around Connecticut

Looking for something fun to do with the kids? Or maybe you just want to practice your putting! Either way, here is a guide of some mini-golf courses around Connecticut. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many mini-golf courses may have restrictions and rules, and may be temporarily closed. Please call the facility before visiting for the most updated information.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Cape Gazette

Sunshine Circle Club provides Easter bags for sick and elderly

Members of the Sunshine Circle Club gathered at Friendship Baptist Church in Lewes on Good Friday, April 15, to pack nearly 100 Easter bags full of snacks, candy and hygiene products for sick and elderly community members. Hattie Bull said the club, with its motto “Women Involved with Community” have...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

City of Salisbury swears in new department director

SALISBURY, Md. – The City of Salisbury’s new Arts, Business, and Culture Department Director was sworn in on Tuesday. The city is thrilled to have Allen Swinger aboard and says it looks forward to the new projects he will bring to the city. We want to hear your...
SALISBURY, MD
Milford LIVE News

Milford LIVE News

Milford, DE
1K+
Followers
922
Post
142K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news for Southern Delaware.

 http://milfordlive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy