Milford LIVE Weekly Review – April 19, 2022
This Week’s Top Stories Include:
Headlines
Bowe brothers recognized at Special Olympics ceremony
Culture
Festival funding approved by council
Mispillion Art League’s Upcoming Events
Business
Award winning local photographer offering luxury portrait experience
Government & Politics
Milford requests DelDOT study to slow traffic on Walnut Street
City of Milford invites Public to 2022 Comprehensive Plan Amendment Open House
$300 checks are on the way. Here’s what you need to know
Education
State: Students should be tested for COVID after spring break
