ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Weather: Cold Front Brings Plenty Of Sun, Gusty Winds

By Lissette Gonzalez
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UxBRp_0fDUE0Fc00

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With a cold front knocking on our door, South Florida enjoyed slightly cooler temperatures Tuesday morning, mostly in the upper 60s and low 70s.

The front will not bring us a huge dip in degrees but Wednesday morning could be a little cooler.

Tuesday should be mainly dry, mostly sunny, and breezy, with afternon highs will be in the low to mid-80s. The breeze will shift out of the northeast later with sustained winds of 10 to 20 miles per hour. Gusts as high as 25 miles per hour or stronger possible in the afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bHYor_0fDUE0Fc00

(CBS4)

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and it is not safe to go swimming. A Small Craft Advisory has been issued for boaters in Miami-Dade and Broward through Thursday due to hazardous marine conditions. A Small Craft Caution is in effect for boaters around the Keys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uUSKf_0fDUE0Fc00

(CBS4)

Tuesday night’s lows will fall to mostly the upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade with low 70s along the coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LxGxE_0fDUE0Fc00

(CBS4)

On Wednesday we’ll enjoy highs in the upper 70s.

The breeze sticks around through the late week and temperatures will warm up. Highs will be back in the low 80s Thursday and Friday with a better chance for spotty showers. This weekend will be warm with highs near the mid-80s and the potential for some showers on Saturday and Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

STORM WATCH: Severe storms threat this evening

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says storms this evening could be strong to severe. Temperatures will be in the low-50s. Friday will be mainly sunny with temperatures in the upper-60s. Saturday's forecast calls for mainly cloudy skies with a few afternoon and evening showers. Highs will be...
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Warming trend, thunderstorms ahead

Warmer temperatures are on the way! A warming trend takes hold early this week with highs warming through the 70s and into the 80s by Wednesday. Dry weather should linger the next few days before a cold front and thunderstorms arrive on Thursday. Thursday is a WJCL 22 Impact Weather Day with a chance of thunderstorms, some which may be on the strong side.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
WOWK 13 News

Severe storms possible midweek, snow by the weekend

(WOWK) — Tuesday and Wednesday will bring rounds of showers and storms and some of those storms could be severe on Wednesday. See the slideshow below for an idea of the timeline and placement of storms. On Wednesday, the wind will also be strong, with gusts before the rain possibly up to 25 miles per […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Cbsmiami#A Small Craft Advisory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
The Weather Channel

Confidence Growing in Another Severe Weather Outbreak, Plus a Snowstorm

A classic, stormy spring setup will make for an active week of weather in the week ahead. A multi-day severe weather outbreak is increasingly possible in parts of the southern Plains beginning Monday. Heavy snow and strong winds may hammer parts of the Rockies, High Plains and northern Plains. Confidence...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
8 News Now

Breezy winds on the way back

High clouds and sunshine with increasing southwest breezes to start off our week. Monday will be our warmest day with afternoon highs in the low 90s, then high temps slide a little each day until we reach cooler 70s by Friday. There will be some very windy days to deal with again – especially Tuesday […]
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Winter storm continues to impact New England

A winter storm continues in interior New England on Tuesday morning. Winter weather alerts are still in place to start the day across upstate New York and Vermont. On Monday night, some 8-10 inches fell across portions of Pennsylvania. An additional 6-8 inches of snow are still possible as the...
VERMONT STATE
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Tuesday forecast: Sun and wind; chance of rain Thursday

Look for some gusty winds and lots of afternoon sunshine around the Southland Tuesday. Cooler, cloudier conditions are expected to arrive over the next couple of days. There is even a chance of rain late Thursday into Friday. By next week, look for above average temperatures to return to the region.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
56K+
Followers
18K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy