Five Bearcats Selected in Latest Three-Round Mock Draft

Cincinnati would set multiple program records if the first three-rounds looked similar to this mock.

CINCINNATI — ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay just unveiled their first tag-team mock draft of the year, and five Bearcats made it onto the three-round exercise , starting with CB Ahmad Gardner at No. 4 to the New York Jets.

"With the top three edge rushers gone," Kiper wrote . "I think the Jets will go with the best defender available. Gardner can be a shutdown corner."

Gardner is the consensus sixth-best prospect available and is most commonly mocked to the Jets. In the past week, 32% of mock drafts have him wearing green and white.

QB Desmond Ridder followed him as he usually does by getting picked at No. 32 by the Detroit Lions.

"How about this one, Todd?" Kiper wrote . "The Lions would get the fifth-year option for Ridder, which we know is important. And I think he could be their starter soon. Ridder is a veteran with poise, arm strength, and the ability to throw on the move."

The Bearcats' all-time leading passer in most categories is the consensus 38th-best player and is most commonly mocked to the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 20. In the past week, 22% of mocks have him going to the Steel City.

WR Alec Pierce has solidified himself as the third-best UC draft prospect. He was Cincinnati's lone second-round pick, going to the Kansas City Chiefs at No. 62.

"Yes," Kiper said. "Todd gave the Chiefs a wideout in Round 1, but they should take Pierce, too, if he's available. He's a speedy (and big) deep threat who can make contested catches. He and Jahan Dotson could help fill the Tyreek Hill role."

Pierce is the consensus 74th-ranked player and 14th-best wide receiver.

CB Coby Bryant was the first Bearcat selected in the third round by the Steelers at No. 84.

"Here's another really solid Cincinnati defender, and it was Bryant, not Ahmad Gardner, who won the Jim Thorpe Award last season," Kiper described. "Bryant doesn't have elite straight-line speed, but he has good instincts and oily hips. He had seven picks over the past two seasons."

Bryant is the consensus 85th-best player in the draft, and his highest ranking thus far slots in at No. 64. He is the 10th-ranked cornerback in the draft.

DE Myjai Sanders was the last Bearcat picked in this mock. The Baltimore Ravens took him at No. 100.

"Here's another pick to increase the depth in Baltimore's front seven," Kiper said. "Sanders is still growing into his 6-foot-5 frame (he weighed just 228 pounds at the combine after a stomach bug), but he could be a situational pass-rusher as a rookie. He can pressure quarterbacks."

Sanders is the consensus 76th-ranked player in the class and the 13th-ranked edge rusher.

