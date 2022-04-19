ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: daughter killed mom during custody dispute at Texas Starbucks

By Deborah Gaines
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in North Texas have confirmed a deadly shooting at a Starbucks coffeehouse was the result of an altercation between a grandmother and her son's ex-girlfriend.

According to officials, it was just after 7:00 p.m. on April 18 when the Richardson Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a woman firing a gun at another female.

Mugshot of Tranisa Octavin Trana Watts, 23 Richardson Police Department

The first officer at the Starbucks, in the 4100 block of East Renner Road, spotted the suspected shooter, later identified as Tranisa Watts, attempting to leave with a child. The 23-year-old woman was taken into custody.

Additional officers arriving found the victim, later identified as Kentoria Nicole Edwards, injured from at least one gunshot wound and immediately began life saving measures. Paramedics took the 52-year-old to a nearby hospital but she died from her injuries.

The 3-year-old child with Tranisa Watts was unharmed and no one at the business was injured by the gunfire.

As the investigation into the shooting began police say they learned that Nicole Edwards was the grandmother of Watts' child and had full custody.

Officials say Watts had asked to see her child and Edwards agreed to meet her at Starbucks. It was during that visit that Watts pulled out a gun, shot Edwards and tried to leave with the child.

Police say the investigation into the murder is ongoing and they are asking that anyone who has information about the incident, has video, or was a witness please contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.

Comments / 87

Zelta Smith
2d ago

Young people these days have no respect for their elders anymore. If they did a 23yr old wouldn't have been arguing with 52yr old woman to start with.

Reply(13)
40
buddywiser8
2d ago

Whatever the reason for the argument, it should have never led to a senseless shooting. A 23 year old made a terrible choice and no matter the outcome, a life was taken. I guess the reality will come to light that moment when she hears that cell door close and lock when she steps inside to begin her sentence for murder. 😔😔😔

Reply(2)
10
Jimmy Williams
2d ago

Starbucks coffee is too expensive and not really that good. Stay away from Starbucks to avoid getting shot by someone who is upset about the high cost of their coffee.

Reply(2)
13
