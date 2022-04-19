Roseville Police Seeking Public’s Help Locating Vehicle, Suspect In Road Rage Shooting

ROSEVILLE, MINN. (WCCO) — The Roseville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and locating a vehicle tied to a road rage shooting that left a 51-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

According to police, the incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. on April 1 at a red light on southbound Rice Street between Highway 36 and County Road B. The victim and the other motorist had a verbal altercation before the other motorist pulled out a gun and shot at the victim, striking him in the right thigh and arm.

“Senseless acts of violence within our community will not be tolerated. All who live, work, and travel through our city deserve to be safe and free from reckless gun violence. We will do everything in our power to identify the suspect,” Deputy Chief Joe Adams said.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 25 and 30, wearing gold glasses with short twists or dreadlocks that could be seen under his black stocking cap. The firearm was described as dark and similar to a Glock.

“The investigation has determined that the driver was likely the shooter,” police said. “The victim also noted that there may have been a front seat passenger but was unable to provide a description of the occupant.”

The suspect vehicle is a 2016 to 2022 black Chevrolet Trax with Minnesota license plates.

Anyone with information is asked to call Roseville police at 651-792-7008 or submit an online tip.