President Biden Approves ‘Major Disaster Declaration’ For Massachusetts After January Blizzard

BOSTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden has approved federal funding to help Massachusetts recover from the January blizzard.

FEMA announced that Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties, as well as the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

The storm dumped two feet of snow across much of the area from January 28th-29th.

Local governments can use federal funds to pay for their emergency work or repair facilities damaged by the storm.