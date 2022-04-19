ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

President Biden Approves ‘Major Disaster Declaration’ For Massachusetts After January Blizzard

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBBbM_0fDUDYtc00

BOSTON (CBS) — President Joe Biden has approved federal funding to help Massachusetts recover from the January blizzard.

FEMA announced that Biden approved a major disaster declaration for Bristol, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties, as well as the Mashpee Wampanoag Tribe.

The storm dumped two feet of snow across much of the area from January 28th-29th.

Local governments can use federal funds to pay for their emergency work or repair facilities damaged by the storm.

Comments / 14

Novartis
2d ago

Left taking care of the Left, Right?

Reply(1)
12
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Plymouth, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Elections
Local
Massachusetts Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Mashpee, MA
City
Norfolk, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Major Disaster#Blizzard#Extreme Weather#Mashpee Wampanoag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WCVB

Massachusetts RMV provides update on 2,100 drivers who were granted licenses without road tests

BOSTON — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is providing an update on a situation that left a number of drivers frustrated. On Feb. 15, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reported that the RMV had determined 2,100 drivers were given road test passing scores by two road test examiners at the Brockton Service Center without taking the road test.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
KROC News

Iowa Town of Less Than a Thousand is the Epitome of Corruption

If you somehow made your way through Armstrong, Iowa, it likely wouldn't even register in your mind. The tiny, sleepy town located in the north-central part of the state has a population of 875 people, and the closest city with a population of more than 10,000 is Fort Dodge -- an hour and a half long drive away.
ARMSTRONG, IA
WBEC AM

How Ironic! Two Massachusetts Residents Perished During A Historical, Tragic Event

One decade ago, we commemorated the 100th anniversary of The Titanic ocean liner sinking into the Atlantic Ocean and one event to remember 2 of the 1,517 passengers who did not survive was held east of the Berkshires in Springfield, Massachusetts. This memorial was courtesy of The Indian Orchard based Titanic Society as this 2021 dedication was held at the Oak Grove Cemetery. A plaque was installed that contained some immortal WORDS:
SPRINGFIELD, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
50K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy