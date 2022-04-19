ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Pep Guardiola Coy On Reports Man City Have Agreed Personal Terms With Erling Haaland

By Robert Summerscales
Futbol on FanNation
Futbol on FanNation
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xXqaw_0fDUDX0t00

Haaland will reportedly earn more than £500,000 per week at City, which equates to over £26m annually.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Manchester City have reportedly agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

The 21-year-old has a release clause in his contract, which is expected to be triggered this summer.

Real Madrid and Barcelona have both been linked with Haaland, but City are set to make him the Premier League's highest-paid player, according to the Daily Mail .

The British newspaper claims that Haaland will earn more than £500,000 per week at City, which equates to over £26m annually.

It was reported by L'Equipe last month that Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the top earner in the EPL on £26.4m per year.

Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring for Dortmund against Wolfsburg on Saturday

IMAGO/Uwe Kraft

City have not yet made an official announcement about their apparent agreement to sign Haaland.

Manager Pep Guardiola was asked about Haaland, whose father Alf-Inge played for City between 2000 and 2003, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Guardiola was coy on the subject and said: "No answer to your question. I haven't a concern in my head right now to think about what is going to happen in this club next season."

The City manager was then asked if he needed a striker. He replied: "We are playing with good strikers this season.

"I don't know what is going to happen in the future. It's next season so I'm not going to talk.

"For a long time, for many years, I never talk about transfer windows, especially when we are playing for incredible things still this season."

Haaland scored twice in Dortmund's 6-1 win over Wolfsburg on Saturday.

He has now scored 33 goals in 31 games for Dortmund and Norway this season.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Pep Guardiola shuts down Erling Haaland transfer talk and refuses to open up on Manchester City agreeing a £500,000-a-week deal with the Borussia Dortmund striker

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has refused to discuss the club's reported transfer target Erling Haaland. Sportsmail revealed that City's pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund star had taken a significant step forward as the club agreed terms with the player's representatives. It is understood that a suitable financial package -...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
The Independent

Erik ten Hag leaving for ‘one of the biggest clubs in the world’, says Edwin van der Sar

Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar has admitted Erik ten Hag is going to “one of the biggest clubs in the world” after being confirmed as Manchester United manager.The Premier League side revealed on Thursday that the Dutchman has signed a three-year contract with the option to extend for a further year - beginning the role from the end of the season.And Van der Sar, who spent six years as the number one keeper at Old Trafford between 2005 and 2011, understands Ten Hag’s decision to join the club despite feeling sad about his departure from the Eredivisie champions.He said:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester City 3-0 Brighton: Pep Guardiola's side roar back into form with second-half blitz of Seagulls to go back above Liverpool to the top of the Premier League, with Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva all on target

So the dynamic of the Premier League title race has changed once again. Manchester City went in to this game trailing Liverpool for the first time in months. Failure to win would have felt like a savage blow. Instead victory has changed the feel once again and not only because City have their noses in front.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Alli 'needs time' to rebuild career

Former Everton striker Kevin Campbell has backed Dele Alli to "rebuild his career" at Goodison Park after the January signing impressed as a substitute in the draw against Leicester City. Alli has struggled to make an impact since moving from Tottenham but Campbell believes it will take time for him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Man City#Manchester City#Borussia Dortmund#Real Madrid#The Premier League#The Daily Mail#British#L Equipe#Epl
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher says NONE of the Premier League's top four would take Erik ten Hag to replace their managers - and says Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice would likely 'run a mile' from signing for Man United

None of the Premier League's top four sides would swap their current managers for new Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag, says Jamie Carragher. Ten Hag was finally unveiled as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's permanent successor on Thursday after weeks of speculation, putting pen to paper on a three-year contract at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

European Super League: One year after its collapse, where does everything stand?

Wednesday marks the one-year anniversary of the beginning of the collapse of the European Super League. The most revolutionary project in the history of the club game started to formally unravel when Chelsea issued a statement that they would be withdrawing. Other clubs soon followed suit -- some of them adding very public apologies to supporters -- until just three remained: Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
Soccer
Manchester City F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
SB Nation

View from the enemy: Arsenal moving in the right direction still

Chelsea take on Arsenal tomorrow night at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues, on a good run of form, looking to solidify our hold on third place and the Gunners, on bad run of form, looking to get back to it in the race for fourth. It’s always a big rivalry match, this, so we sat down with Nathan Reynolds of The Short Fuse to chat about Arsenal’s season so far, the job Arteta’s doing, and what we might expect on Wednesday. Be sure to check out reverse version of this Q&A, where we talk about Chelsea’s ownership situation and the road ahead for the club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus already has a player lined up to sign in 2024

Juventus missed a chance to sign Gigio Donnarumma in the summer after the Euro 2020 winner left AC Milan as a free agent. With Mino Raiola as his agent, Juve always had a good chance of becoming his next club. However, PSG showed more interest and won the race for...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Inter Milan vs. AC Milan prediction: Coppa Italia live stream, TV channel, watch Derby della Madonnina online

It all comes down to Tuesday in the Coppa Italia semifinal between AC Milan and Inter Milan. After the goalless first leg, the two sides face each other again over one month later. This promises to be a tense second-leg showdown, full of emotions at San Siro with both teams determined to one-up their bitter rival to reach the final. The winner of the Derby della Madonnina will play against the winner of the second semifinal between Juventus and Fiorentina (1-0 for Juventus in the first leg in Florence) which will take place this Wednesday at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. It's important to note that this is the last version of the Coppa Italia with the away-goal rule still active, unlike other competitions such as the UEFA Champions League that chose to abolish away goals starting this season. Inter Milan are the designated home team, which could give the away-goal edge to AC Milan if they manage to get a draw while also scoring.
UEFA
Futbol on FanNation

Futbol on FanNation

New York, NY
718
Followers
496
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of the top teams in European soccer

 https://www.si.com/fannation/soccer/futbol

Comments / 0

Community Policy