ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogers, AR

Darius Rucker in Rogers, AR Jul 16, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

The Darius Rucker presale password that we’ve gotten so many requests for is finally here! During this special presale you have got the chance to buy show tickets before they go...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Darius Rucker wins over with under-play at the Fox Theatre

During the 20 years since he began his country music career, Darius Rucker — NOT Hootie despite the fact he’s also frontman for Hootie & the Blowfish — has established himself as a hit-making star of the genre. So his concert Friday night, March 25, at Detroit’s Fox Theatre was definitely an under-play in relation to his drawing power.
DETROIT, MI
Outsider.com

Tanya Tucker Celebrates 50th Anniversary of ‘Delta Dawn’ at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium

Tanya Tucker made her mark on the country music world in April of 1972 with “Delta Dawn.” As a young teenager, Tucker made the Larry Collins-Alex Harvey co-write a chart-topping hit. More importantly, the song set her feet on the path to a long and successful career in country music. On Sunday, April 10th, Tanya Tucker and a litany of her country compatriots took the stage at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Delta Dawn” and her long career.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
Rogers, AR
Rogers, AR
Entertainment
American Songwriter

The 23 Best Blake Shelton Quotes

Is Blake Shelton the most charming man in country music? If it’s not him, the list in front of him is short. Truly, Shelton is both a fun person to hear speak and to hear sing. He boasts one of those traditional country croons. You can hear it in each syllable.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Rucker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passwords#Mobile Phone#Android#Ticketmaster#Ar Jul#Fan Club Presale Start#Ios
Outsider.com

Morgan Wallen Is Feeling Like He’s at ‘World Series’ on Tour

Following his three-night run at the Bridgestone Arena during his Dangerous tour earlier this month, Morgan Wallen revealed what it felt like to perform on stage in the venue. Sounds Like Nashville reports that while on the stage of the arena, Morgan Wallen opened up about how he started singing after his mom put him on stage when he was 3-years-old. “I’ve been singing ever since. For me, it was always music and baseball. Those were the only things I did. I always imagined myself on The World Series. Bases loaded. I never really thought I’d be in Bridgestone Arena singing music, that’s for sure. But it feels like the World Series up here for me tonight.”
CELEBRITIES
5NEWS

What to know ahead of the Garth Brooks concert in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Around 80,000 people will be in Fayetteville to watch county music legend Garth Brooks hit the stage at Razorback Stadium this weekend. To make sure you're ready for The Dance, we've made a list of all the things to know before you head out with your Friends in Low Places this Saturday, April 23.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Music
KIX 105.7

Will The Third Time Be The Charm For Trace Adkins?

Will the third time Trace Adkins has been scheduled to play the Missouri State Fair be the charm? We'll all find out Thursday, August 11 at 7:30 PM CDT. On February 18, 2020 the Missouri State Fair announced 2 grandstand shows for what they hoped would be the 2020 State Fair. The Steve Miller Band and Marty Stuart would close the fair on August 22, and Trace Adkins would open the fair on August, 13. Of course, that fair never happened. Covid-19 caused the Fair's cancellation and a youth livestock completion was held instead.
SEDALIA, MO
CMT

Dustin Lynch, MacKenzie Porter Make History with “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Dustin Lynch and MacKenzie Porter just made history with their six-week No. 1 song, “Thinking ‘Bout You.” The duet, which Lynch wrote with Andy Albert, Hunter Phelps and Will Weatherly, has been in the Top 10 on Billboard Country Airplay’s chart for 27 weeks – enough time to make it the longest-running Top 10 single since the Billboard Country Airplay chart launched in January 1990.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy