Darius Rucker in Rogers, AR Jul 16, 2022 – presale password

Following his three-night run at the Bridgestone Arena during his Dangerous tour earlier this month, Morgan Wallen revealed what it felt like to perform on stage in the venue. Sounds Like Nashville reports that while on the stage of the arena, Morgan Wallen opened up about how he started singing after his mom put him on stage when he was 3-years-old. “I’ve been singing ever since. For me, it was always music and baseball. Those were the only things I did. I always imagined myself on The World Series. Bases loaded. I never really thought I’d be in Bridgestone Arena singing music, that’s for sure. But it feels like the World Series up here for me tonight.”

