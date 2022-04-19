South Carolina defensive lineman reveals he's entered the transfer portal

The college basketball offseason is in full effect and while the UNC basketball program hasn’t dipped into the transfer portal quite yet, that could change coming up.
Currently, the Tar Heels are waiting on a decision from second-year guard Caleb Love and what his future will look like. So until then, don’t expect North Carolina to get involved with anyone in the transfer portal.
But, there is one intriguing name that could be a good fit the the Tar Heels if Love were to head off to the NBA.
According to 247Sports’ Isaac Trotter, Iowa State transfer guard Tyrese Hunter and the Tar Heels...
Comments / 0