South Carolina defensive lineman reveals he's entered the transfer portal

Billy Napier is making a strong first impression at Florida. But his impact might not be felt right away and it might take some time for him to fully transform the roster. That’s what ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, warning Gators fans it might be a rough go for Napier’s group this season. However, Finebaum made it clear he likes what he sees so far from Napier so far after coming to Gainesville from Louisiana. It just might take some time to get the program to its full potential.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO