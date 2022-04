If you haven't played the lottery recently here in Western New York, now might be the time for you to reconsider. It seems that the area is on a lucky streak. Another Big winning lottery ticket was sold in Western New York recently. If you happened to stop into the Tops Friendly Market at 658 W Main St, in the village of Arcade to buy a Take 5 ticket, you just might want to check your numbers.

LOTTERY ・ 16 HOURS AGO