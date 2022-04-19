ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darius Rucker Lives concert in Wilmington, NC Aug 26, 2022 – presale password

Cover picture for the articleThe Darius Rucker Live pre-sale password has been posted. This is your best chance to order Darius Rucker Live show tickets before anyone else!!!. You don’t want to miss Darius Rucker Live’s...

WECT

Darius Rucker announced performance at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in August

WILMINGTON, N.C. (CAPE FEAR WEEKEND) - Darius Rucker announced a stop in Wilmington on his 2022 tour. Rucker will perform at Live Oak Bank Pavilion in downtown Wilmington’s riverfront on Friday, August 26th. Rucker will perform with special guests rising country stars Larry Fleet and Tyler Booth. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 AM. There is a limit of 8 tickets per person to this event.
Darius Rucker
