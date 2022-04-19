Country singer Brett Eldredge to headline Ribfest

Country singer Jeff Carson died of a heart attack at Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee. He was 58. Carson, born Jeffrey Lee Herndon, was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 16, 1963, and began his musical career singing in church. He eventually made his way to Nashville, Tennessee, and began recording demos, including Tracy Byrd's “Walkin’ To Jerusalem," Tracy Lawrence's “I See it Now," Reba McEntire's “The Heart Is A Lonely Hunter," Tim McGraw's “I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way," Faith Hill's “It Matters To Me," Mark Wills' “Places I’ve Never Been," and Diamond Rio's “Mirror Mirror."
