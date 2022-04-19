ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Country singer Brett Eldredge to headline Ribfest

By CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
CBS Chicago
 2 days ago
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Country singer Brett Eldredge will be headlining the 2022 Ribfest.

The Illinois native will perform on Sunday, June 19.

The 33rd annual festival runs from June 17 through June 20 at the DuPage Event Center and Fairgrounds in Wheaton.

