In 2021 the Bears missed the playoffs at 6-11 and in January fired head coach Matt Nagy, the 2018 coach of the year. Chicago also parted ways with general manager Ryan Pace was also let go. The team hired general manager Ryan Poles, a long-time executive with the Chiefs, and head coach Matt Eberflus, formerly the defensive coordinator for the Colts. On the field, the team has seen several high profile departures this offseason, including wide receiver Allen Robinson (Rams) and edge rusher Khalil Mack, who joins Joey Bosa and the Chargers to form a powerful pass rush for Los Angeles’s other team.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO