Tarpon Springs, FL

24-Year-Old Tampa Woman Killed After Crashing Into Stopped Tarpon Springs Police SUV

By Local BN - Jorge Borges
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZxuIh_0fDUAEfN00

TARPON SPRINGS, FL. – A 24-year-old Tampa woman was killed in a crash that happened around 2:16 am on Tuesday on US-19 in Pinellas County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman driving a 2010 Hyundai Accent, was traveling southbound on US-19, south of Sun Valley Boulevard, when she failed to stop and collided with the rear of a parked and unoccupied Tarpon Springs Police Department 2021 Chevy Tahoe.

The Tahoe was stopped in the inside lane of US-19, along with several other patrol vehicles, with emergency lights activated for a traffic stop.

Troopers say the woman was transported to an area hospital, but later died from injuries
suffered during the crash.

