ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnancy

Allyson Felix and Her Saysh Brand Introduce an ‘Intentionally Sexist Returns Policy’ Only for Women

By Jennie Bell
Footwear News
Footwear News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sUh5U_0fDUACtv00

Click here to read the full article.

Olympic track-and-field star Allyson Felix has been advocating for pregnant women and mothers since 2019, when she made her public split from Nike over its unfair policies regarding pregnant athletes.

Now, Felix is again offering support for expectant moms by introducing the footwear industry’s first Maternity Returns Policy at her Saysh sneaker brand .

Saysh’s Maternity Returns Policy allows customers who have purchased a pair of Saysh sneakers — either from the brand or through a wholesale partner — to exchange the shoes for a new pair in a different size should their foot size change while pregnant. It will operate on the honor system, with “no strings attached,” according to the brand. To receive the new pair, customers simply email their request to Saysh.

“A huge turning point in my life was becoming a mother — it opened my eyes to so much,” said Felix, whose daughter, Camryn, was born in 2018. “As a runner, I have to pay attention to every little change in my body, and I went through a lot of change during pregnancy. I didn’t even realize that my feet could grow that much. I was tired of begging brands to meet me where I was, as both an athlete and a mother, and I was tired of sacrificing comfort and style. So I decided to make my own rules. At Saysh, we hope this policy sets an expectation that women should never have to sacrifice being a mother for anything.”

The program — which the brand unapologetically calls an “intentionally sexist returns policy” — was developed by two leaders from the Saysh team, adviser Tiffany Beers and head of product Lauren Phillips, who also were instrumental in helping the award-winning brand develop its Saysh One lifestyle sneaker that launched in June 2021.

“I’m a mother myself, so I have experienced first-hand how many sacrifices we have to make,” said Phillips. “At Saysh, we don’t want our customers to make those sacrifices, especially when it comes to their footwear. Tiffany and I were inspired by Allyson’s own pregnancy story and wanted to create an offer that set a precedent, just as Allyson has on and off the track. We hope Saysh can continue to be the catalyst behind this larger movement.”

The most decorated woman in Olympic track-and-field history, Felix sparked widespread public conversations in 2019, when she penned an emotional op-ed in The New York Times explaining why she left longtime sponsor Nike the prior year, over reduced pay during and after pregnancy. While she was willing to accept the pay decrease, Felix said in the article she was not OK with the “enduring status around maternity.”

That passionate stance has led Felix to champion mothers in numerous ways, including testifying before Congress about Black maternal mortality and meeting recently with Vice President Kamala Harris at The White House as part of the Maternal Health Day of Action.

At Saysh, she also has been able to rewrite some of the rules of the male-dominated athletic footwear world. And though Felix announced last week she plans to retire from competition at the end of the 2022 season, she is making a lasting impact on the sports industry through her advocacy.

Nike has since revised its policy toward pregnant athletes to ensure fair pay. On the product side, the Swoosh and other brands have also launched apparel collections aimed at this segment of the women’s market. And next month, women’s sneaker brand Ryka will debut the first line of performance shoes for active moms-to-be.

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 3

Related
Footwear News

These Brands Are Celebrating Earth Day With New Shoe Releases, Initiatives and More

Click here to read the full article. It’s going to be a happy Earth Day. April 22 marks the anniversary of the environmental movement that encourages a public consciousness about pollution and promotes ways to lead a greener and more sustainable life. Throughout the month, brands are launching new initiatives, commitments and products as they renew promises to do their part to save the planet. Considering shoes and apparel contribute to the massive amounts of waste that end up in landfills, the footwear industry is speaking out and taking action just in time for the annual environmental event. Keep reading below to...
ADVOCACY
Footwear News

Janelle Monae Commands Attention in Extreme Cutout Dress & Strappy Heels at Vanity Fair’s Oscars Party

Click here to read the full article. Janelle Monae was the center of attention as she arrived at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after-party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday night. The “Yoga” hitmaker stole the spotlight as she stepped out in a striking black dress by Christian Siriano. The skintight sleeveless number included diamond cutouts that was separated by bold white circular buttons, from the top of the bodice down to the skirt’s ankle-skimming hemline. To give her dress the moment it deserved, Monáe kept her accessories minimal. She wore studded and...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Footwear News

Dustin Johnson’s Wife Paulina Gretzky’s Glam Outfit Evolution: From Golf Courses to Red Carpets

Click here to read the full article. Although Paulina Gretzky is mostly known for being the Canadian Hockey player Wayne Gretzky’s daughter, over the years, she has shown that she knows how to make a statement with her style. The “Guns, Girls and Gambling” star was brought into the limelight when she starred in the film “In God We Trust” in 2000. Now, the wife of the American golfer Dustin Johnson, Gretzky continues to pull off looks while sitting on the sidelines and cheering him on to victory. And she’s currently bringing her standout style to the 2022 Masters Tournament. Keep reading...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Allyson Felix says this is her final season, world champs not a focus

Allyson Felix says this will be her final track and field season, confirming so in an Instagram post on Wednesday. “I have given everything I have to running and for the first time I’m not sure if I have anything left to give,” was posted. “I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know how—with one last run. This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy.”
EUGENE, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Allyson Felix
Person
Camryn
KRMG

Allyson Felix announces shoe line's ‘maternity returns policy’ for expectant moms

NEW YORK — Allyson Felix is no stranger to breaking down barriers and now, she’s trying to knock one down for expecting moms as well. The Olympian and mom of one announced on Instagram Tuesday that her shoe line and lifestyle brand, Saysh, would offer pregnant customers a new pair of the brand's Saysh One sneakers if they experience changes in their feet that resulted in an increased shoe size.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Simone Biles Continues Her Swimwear Streak in a High-Leg One-Piece

Simone Biles's swimsuit style continues to reign supreme. Just a few weeks after rocking tons of chic bikinis on vacation in Turks and Caicos, the Olympic gymnast offered another peek at her endless swimwear collection. While lounging poolside on April 7, Biles exuded spring vibes in a pastel purple one-piece by Riot Swim. The first photo of her Instagram gallery showcases some of the suit's key details: it has one shoulder strap, a trendy tie belt around the waist, and cuts super high at the hips. She also posted a second snap on Instagram to show off the back of the swimsuit, which features a sizable cutout.
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Simone Biles Shows Off Her Second Engagement Ring

Superstar gymnast Simone Biles gets a decoy engagement ring to protect the original. Bride-to-be Simone Biles is seemingly still on cloud nine after getting engaged to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Feb 15. We are still unclear about when exactly the two plan to make it official and jump the broom, but the superstar gymnast wants to make sure her ring stays in tip-top shape.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Swoosh#Nike Shoes#Saysh Brand Introduce
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Gets Comfy for Easter Party With a Friend in Black Top & Jeans Alongside Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Click here to read the full article. Instead of sporting a pastel look for the Wade family’s Easter celebration on Sunday, Zaya Wade went for a casual outfit with a dark color palette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) The daughter of Dwyane Wade, who has become known for modeling colorful looks regularly on her Instagram page, donned a baggy black button-up shirt with short sleeves and a collar paired with loose-fitting jeans. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) Taking to Instagram, she wrote alongside some snaps, “I’ve had the...
BASKETBALL
Footwear News

Pregnant Nicky Hilton Flatters Her Baby Bump in Pink Sequined Dress & Bejeweled Sandals on Oscars 2022 Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. Nicky Hilton is talking Oscars red carpet fashion tonight on ABC’s pre-show and she made sure to dress the part for the glamorous occasion. Hilton opted for a light pink sequin-covered V-neck gown featuring long, feather-embellished cape sleeves from Jenny Packham’s fall ’21 collection. The spring-ready look by one of Kate Middleton’s favorite designers gave just a glimpse of her high-heels, which appeared to be a sandal style adorned with sparkling rhinestones. Tonight, the French Sole collaborator, who is currently pregnant with her third child, is will be discussing Oscars design trends with Roshumba Williams...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Lizzo Impressively Hikes in 7-Inch Gun-Shaped Heels With Pink Bodysuit While Promoting New Music

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Lizzo shows that even dirt can’t stop her from wearing statement-making shoes. In a video posted on Instagram Tuesday, the “Rumors” singer sat on a hill covered in dirt while wearing a contrasting outfit as she read “Why I Love Men: The Joys of Dating.” She promoted forthcoming new music in caption, noting “About Damn Time” releases on April 14. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating) The “Truth...
YOGA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Nike
Footwear News

Simone Biles Hits a Home Run In Astros Jersey, Cutoff Shorts & Converse Sneakers With Fiance Jonathan Owens at Baseball Game

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent the day at the baseball stadium to watch a Houston Astros game. In a photo shared to her Instagram page today, the couple posed on the field repping the team’s jerseys. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simone Biles (@simonebiles) Biles wore a white button-up jersey with orange stripes framing the buttons and the sleeves. The Olympic gymnast kept things simple with...
HOUSTON, TX
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
Footwear News

Halle Bailey Goes ‘Under The Sea’ in a White Long-Sleeve Crop Top, Tie-Dye Trousers and Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Halle Bailey spends her days at Disney in style. The “Baby Girl” singer shared a photoset on Instagram yesterday that showed the musician and actress posing in an eye-catching look. Coming off a high note after filming her much-anticipated rendition of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” set to release in 2023, Bailey made a statement with a pair of Princess Ariel-themed Mickey ears worn over a blue bucket hat in the post. ...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Sharpens Up Tennis Skills With Daughter Olympia in Matching Outfits & Nike Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams may have met her perfect match on the tennis court — her 4-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian. On Tuesday, the tennis champion shared a hilarious moment featuring herself and her mini me seemingly getting ready for an intense game. In the video, Williams prepares for the match before she looks across the net to see her challenger. On the opposite end of the court, Ohanian — wearing the same outfit as...
TENNIS
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Next Jordan Brand Air Max Shoe, The Air 200E, Is Revealed

Nike’s revolutionary Air technology has been part of the Jordan Brand line of footwear since #23’s debut in the NBA. Beginning with the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3, the Oregon-based company’s game-changing Air Max cushioning solution has delivered a peek behind the midsole, exposing Air technology to the world. Over the last few decades, Michael Jordan’s eponymous label has blended basketball heritage and running-informed cues for models that promise comfort and style.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Rihanna Puts a Sporty-Chic Twist on Maternity Style in Blue Ribbed Bralette & Midi Skirt With Adidas Sneakers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rihanna continues to show that pregnancy fashion does not have to be traditional. The “Breakin’ Dishes” singer was spotted last night while leaving Nobu restaurant in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an athletic-inspired outfit that put her baby bump on full display. For the outfit, Rih Rih went with a ribbed blue sweatsuit from Alaïa. She wore a bralette that incorporated two straps. On the lower half, Rihanna wore an ankle-length skirt in the...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
sneakernews.com

Another Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red” Appears

If you refer to the original Air Jordan 1 covered in “Black/University Red/White” as “Bred” 1s, you may be dating yourself, as the four-letter amalgamation only became widely acceptable once Michael Jordan’s earliest signature sneakers started getting retroed. As suggested by an upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black + Red,” NIKE, Inc. is buying into the color combination’s moniker.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Footwear News

111K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy