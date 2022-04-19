ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Kimberly Guilfoyle testifies before Jan. 6 committee

NBC News
NBC News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House January 6 committee spoke to Donald Trump, Jr.’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle...

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 6

Guest
17h ago

Lock her up with the rest of the trumps she thinks we for got about her dancing and celebrating the deadly insurrection with the rest of the Russian operatives

Reply
6
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberly Guilfoyle
Person
Donald Trump
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Fox News

MSNBC silent as Joy Reid continues pattern of controversial and bizarre remarks

Joy Reid’s MSNBC colleagues are silent as she continues her pattern of controversial and often bizarre or hateful remarks on the liberal network. On Monday, during an interview with failed New York City Mayoral candidate Maya Wiley, the MSNBC host made a comparison between Senate Republicans opposing Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and past segregationists, the Dixiecrats.
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
Salon

Sarah Palin accuses Ketanji Brown Jackson of being "ill-prepared" for questions: "It's insulting"

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin. (Kris Connor/Getty Images) Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson appears to have the votes to be confirmed to the Supreme Court, as three Republicans — Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah, — are set to vote with every Democrat. She brings with her a trove of legal experience, including the first Supreme Court nominee in decades to have served as a public defender.
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Decider.com

Sunny Hostin Spars With Stephanie Grisham Over Calling Marjorie Taylor Greene An Idiot on ‘The View’

The big argument on today’s episode of The View was between Sunny Hostin and guest host and former Trump White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham, who hotly debated whether or not it’s okay to call someone a mean name. Their argument about name-calling was in response to Hostin bringing up Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who called out Senators Romney, Murkowski, and Collins for supporting the Supreme Court nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, writing that the Senators’ support proved that they are “pro-pedophile.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

A most damaging leak: Biden wants Trump prosecuted

When an attorney general of your party won’t bring charges against someone you like, he is serving the cause of justice and refusing to kowtow to the mob. When an attorney general of the other party declines to bring an indictment against someone you don’t like, he is a wuss who must be beaten up until he does the right thing.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

Court disbars Jan. 6 defense lawyer who claimed “it’s not illegal to go inside the Capitol”

A Virginia court last week disbarred an attorney representing numerous prominent Capitol riot defendants, including a top Oath Keepers member charged with seditious conspiracy. A three-judge panel in Prince William County Circuit Court ordered attorney Jonathon Moseley's law license revoked, according to court records first reported by Politico. The details...
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC News

NBC News

345K+
Followers
43K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy