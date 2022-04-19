ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple seen dancing during storm coverage on tv

By WTVF Staff
 2 days ago
You could probably call it pure luck that a weather camera caught a very tender moment on live tv.

While Meteorologist Bree Smith at WTVF in Nashville was on the air, a camera overlooking downtown Lawrenceburg showed a couple dancing under a gazebo with lightning in the distance.

"That's really sweet, the folks are dancing!" Smith said in the broadcast, pointing to the couple. "There are folks dancing, which I love, but you can see lightning off in the distance. I need this couple, if you know who they are, their romance is beautiful, but please go inside! This is really quite tender. I think he's dipping her and kissing her. I think that's the sweetest moment I've seen on SkyCam."

People loved the couple's appearance.

"Well, I thought it was pretty romantic," said Susan Niedergeses of New Moon Antiques in downtown Lawrenceburg. "I just wanted to know [who they are] 'cause I'm a naturally nosy person anyway."

"It's the cutest thing I've ever seen," added Sue Soine of Southern Brew. "I thought they were an adorable and sweet little couple. It would be wonderful to hear their story."

"It was a great moment to be caught," said Richard Jennings of Holland's Drugs.

After Smith posted the video of the two dancing to Facebook, the couple responded — Makayla and Trent Stewart. She's a kindergarten teacher. He builds cabinets. They've known each other since they were kids, and they're newlyweds.

So what happened the other night?

"We ate over here at Society's," Trent began.

"I said, 'you know what would be really cute right now? Before it starts all the storming, let's turn on some music and start dancing and rush home before it starts pouring down rain,'" Makayla remembered.

They had no idea their small town could see them dancing.

"We were getting breakfast this morning," said Trent. "She pulled out her phone and said, 'you think this is us? I think this is us.'"

"I said, 'this is us when we were dancing in the middle of that storm,'" laughed Makayla.

"Romance is alive in Lawrenceburg," said Niedergeses.

"I love you," said Makayla, again dancing with Trent in the gazebo.

"I love you too," he answered. "The things you get me into."

"He's really good to me," Makayla smiled. "I couldn't ask for somebody better."

"Oh, I love her to death," said Trent. "She's my best friend. She's as crazy as I am."

Of course, we had to ask what music these two were dancing to the other night. They told us it was "Perfect" by Ed Sheeran. It's the same song they danced to at their wedding.

This story was first reported by Forrest Sanders at WTVF in Nashville, Tenn.

