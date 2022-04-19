ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

The Wyze Lock Bolt Lets You Unlock the Door With Just a Finger

By Patrick Hearn
SPY
SPY
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission.

Smart door locks feel like a dime-a-dozen sometimes, but most are prohibitively expensive. The new Wyze Lock Bolt goes against the grain with a low price point and a lot of smart features that make it an appealing option. Best of all, it doesn’t require Wi-Fi in order for it to work.

What We Love About the Wyze Lock Bolt

The Wyze Lock Bolt is a feature-rich device, boasting not only biometric security options, but also a numbered keypad.

You just have to set up your fingerprint in the Wyze app one time and you can unlock your door with just a touch. It’s an easy way to get inside if your hands are full with groceries and you don’t want to dig around in your pocket for keys.

Alternatively, you can use an access code. These codes can be customized to each person in your family — and since the lock registers who opens the door and when, you’ll always know when your kids get home from school (or if they come home after curfew!) One benefit of the access codes is that you can add extra digits before or after the code, just in case someone is watching you enter it, and the door will still unlock.

As we mentioned, it doesn’t need Wi-Fi in order to work. However, you can still unlock it via Bluetooth through the Wyze app on your mobile device when you’re within close proximity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PHi4J_0fDU9zhu00

The Wyze Lock Bolt will automatically lock the door after a set amount of time, so you never have to worry about forgetting. At the same time, it’s easy to set up — we’ll be the judge of that once we test one out, since Wyze claims the installation process only takes about 20 minutes on most US doors.

If the AA batteries start to run low, the indicator will flash red. If they happen to die, you can use a USB-C cable to charge the lock enough to enter your access code.

Wyze Lock Bolt Pricing and Availability

The Wyze Lock Bolt is available today from Wyze.com for $69.99 plus shipping, or for $59.99 plus shipping for Cam Plus members. It’s a wonderful solution if you’re on a budget and simply want a smart lock that can work without having it connected to Wi-Fi.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CsOLx_0fDU9zhu00


Buy: Wyze Lock Bolt $69.99

Looking for More from SPY?

More from SPY

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

It’s Back! This Amazon Coupon Lets You Snag Kasa Smart Plugs For Just $6.25 Each

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. We have a simple question: do you want to live in a smart home or a dumb home? Because whether you like it or not, the rise of smart home technology implies the existence of the out-of-touch dumb home. Thankfully, you don’t need to drop thousands of dollars on a DIY renovation project and buy a ton of smart lights to upgrade your home. Instead, we found an Amazon coupon that lets you...
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
SPY

Top 11 Monday Amazon Deals: $3 Covid Tests, Up to 40% JBL Speakers, $100 Fire HD 10 Tablets

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. One of the many great things about Amazon deals? They’re not just for holidays, weekends and special events like Prime Day or Black Friday. Even on Monday, typically a slower day in the shopping world, you can find deep discounts on everything from Fire Tablets to infant car seats to at-home COVID-19 rapid tests. So if you do not love the fact that the weekend is over and you want to engage in some...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smart Lock#Smart Home#Bolt#Spy Com
The Next Web

How to turn your home Wi-Fi password into a QR code for easy sharing

Welcome to TNW Basics, a collection of tips, guides, and advice on how to easily get the most out of your gadgets, apps, and other stuff. If your friends come over to your house, you might need to tell them your WiFi password. And if it’s a complex password, you would need to type it in for them.
TECHNOLOGY
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
thebrag.com

Update your Google Chrome immediately!

Google has released an emergency update for Google Chrome Stable Stable on March 25. According to Google, the update patches a security issue that is currently being exploited. This update will bring the Stable version of the browser to version 99.0.4844.84. This update is considered unusual, as it addresses only...
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to turn off your active status on Facebook

A couple of clicks will let you hide whether you're online. Facebook lets your friends see when you are active on the site or using the Facebook Messenger app. If you don’t want anyone to know if you are online or not, turning off your active status is the best way to do so. Here’s how to turn off your active status on Facebook.
INTERNET
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Do you connect your Android to a Windows PC? Changes are coming

Transferring photos and videos from your phone to your computer can be tricky. Tap or click here to easily transfer your photos and videos off of Facebook. For a while, the most common method used was a USB cable to connect your Android phone to your Windows computer. But after...
CELL PHONES
Travel + Leisure

This Often-overlooked Button in Your Car Can Make Your Ride More Comfortable — and Help You Save on Gas

Summer is just around the corner, which means scorching temperatures will soon be upon us. While that's a welcome fact for a day at the beach, it's not so fun when you have to get into a sweltering car for a long commute. There is, however, one thing that can help cool down that rather uncomfortable summer experience in a snap. And it all comes down to a single, often-overlooked button on your car's dashboard: the recirculation button.
GAS PRICE
Android Authority

How to download Zoom on any device

Zoom has helped connect people all over the world over the last few years. Whether that’s family members who cannot see each other or work meetings on a Monday morning, Zoom has been instrumental in bridging spatial gaps since the start of the pandemic. Now it’s your turn! Let’s get you started with Zoom by talking about how to download it on any device.
CELL PHONES
SPY

SPY

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

SPY is your daily dossier into everyday luxuries, undiscovered gems and the people and products making news around the world. As industry insiders, we scout out the most unique, quality and discerning products and experiences. Then, we show you how to access them, often before anyone else.

 https://spy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy