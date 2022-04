Now, I'm all about enjoying what I'd call "Dad Culture". I enjoy a Dad joke, yard work is one of my favorite parts about the warmer months, I do actually like working on my house and other "Dad-isms" that I haven't mentioned. I'm not even a Dad myself, so I think I just aged into it and my brain locked into Dad mode, whether I wanted it to happen or not. My dogs appreciate it.

WYOMING STATE ・ 28 DAYS AGO