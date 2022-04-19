ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tom Brady says 'love for the game' sparked return for 23rd season, still physically able to play at high level

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady said he is still physically able to play at the highest level, but the competition and love of the game led him back to return for a 23rd season .

Brady announced that he was retiring Feb. 1, a week after the Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFL Divisional Playoff. Six weeks later, he changed his mind .

Brady says he spoke with his family and former coach Bruce Arians before deciding to return.

"I knew my body, physically, could still do what it could do and obviously I have a love for the game, I think I'll always have a love for the game," Brady told ESPN . "I do think physically I'll be able to do it. I just felt like there was still a place for me on the field."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sUpkL_0fDU9J4k00
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has back for his 23rd season. Kim Klement, USA TODAY Sports

Brady turns 45 in August and is coming off one of the best seasons of his career in 2021 when he led the NFL with 5,316 yards and 43 touchdown passes.

"At the end of the day, I just love the competition on the field," Brady said. "And last year was a very bitter ending to a season and we've got to make a lot of corrections to try to improve and put ourselves in a better position to succeed moving forward."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tom Brady says 'love for the game' sparked return for 23rd season, still physically able to play at high level

