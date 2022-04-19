ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Michael Reavis sentenced to 11 years in prison in Mac Miller's 2018 overdose death

By Hannah Yasharoff, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

A man was found guilty of distributing fentanyl and sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison in connection to rapper Mac Miller's 2018 death , a federal court has ruled.

Ryan Michael Reavis , 39, was sentenced to 10 years and 11 months after pleading guilty to a single count of distribution of fentanyl, according to documents obtained by USA TODAY from the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

Reavis is one of three men charged by a federal grand jury in 2019 after authorities said they were responsible for giving the 26-year-old rapper several drugs including fentanyl-laced oxycodone, Xanax and cocaine, almost two days before Miller's overdose.

"This is a very tragic and difficult case. "Mac Miller was loved and admired by so many," Reavis' attorney, Cori Ferrentino, said in a statement to USA TODAY, maintaining Reavis did not know the pills he supplied that would eventually be given to Miller included fentanyl.

"He fought many of the same demons related to addiction that Mr. Reavis has fought his whole life. It is not lost on Mr. Reavis for one minute that he will be able to return to his family and Mac Miller will not. … (Reavis) will continue to utilize this time to grow in his recovery and to honor the life lost in whatever way he can."

The U.S. Attorney's Office, which represents the plaintiff, declined to comment due to the other defendants' pending cases.

Music, Ariana and addiction: Mac Miller's life explored in new 'Most Dope' book

Reavis previously pleaded guilty to a federal charge after he admitted to knowingly supplying counterfeit oxycodone pills containing fentanyl to co-defendant Cameron James Pettit, 30, of Los Angeles, according to a plea agreement. Pettit sold the pills and other drugs to Miller, who two days later suffered a fatal overdose, according to prosecutors.

Reavis, who moved to Arizona from Los Angeles in 2019, is the second defendant to plead guilty after co-defendant Stephen Andrew Walter pleaded guilty to charges of fentanyl distribution in September of 2021. Walter is scheduled to be sentenced next month. The case of Pettit, who has pleaded guilty to all charges, is still pending.

Attorneys previously said Walter instructed Reavis to distribute fentanyl that was presented as oxycodone pills to Miller's dealer Pettit.

"Defendant knew that the pills that he directed Reavis to give to Pettit contained fentanyl or some other federally controlled substance," Walter's plea agreement read. "(Miller) would not have died from an overdose but for the fentanyl contained in the pills that (Miller) had received from Pettit on September 4, 2018."

Read the obituary: Mac Miller dead from a suspected overdose at 26

Prosecutors suggested Walter serve a 17-year prison sentence with an additional 5-year "supervised release" in the plea agreement.

According to the toxicology report, Miller was found unresponsive, kneeling on his bed in a "praying position" at his Los Angeles-area home Sept. 7, 2018 by his assistant, who called 911 and was instructed to perform CPR until paramedics arrived. Miller was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:51 a.m. PDT.

Miller struggled with substance abuse, revealing his ups and downs with drug addiction in interviews and song lyrics.

He rapped about his struggles with addiction on his 2014 mixtape "Faces," speaking about that time in his life to Vulture in an interview published days before his death . “I used to rap super openly about really dark (expletive), because that’s what I was experiencing at the time," he said. "That’s fine, that’s good, that’s life. It should be all the emotions."

Contributing: Elise Brisco and Anika Reed, USA TODAY; and the Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ryan Michael Reavis sentenced to 11 years in prison in Mac Miller's 2018 overdose death

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Community Policy