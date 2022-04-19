What are the best adventure tours in North America? Vote now

Spring is here and we're all ready to get out and enjoy the great outdoors. We're looking for the best outdoor adventures – boat rides, helicopters, aerial adventure parks, rafting trips, kayaking excursions, bike tours and adventure travel companies – to help our readers plan their greatest adventure yet.

Cast your vote once per day until polls close on Monday, May 9 at noon ET.

Click on each category below to vote.

Best Adventure Travel Company

Whether you’re looking for an individualized journey, eco-friendly group tour or multi-generational trip, these 20 adventure travel companies can help you. Which company gets your vote?

Vote: Best Adventure Travel Company »

Best Aerial Adventure Park

Zip lining and canopy tours have exploded in popularity as a way to experience the forest canopy in a safe and thrilling environment. We asked a panel of family travel experts to nominate their favorite aerial adventure parks in North America, and now it’s your turn to choose a winner.

Vote: Best Aerial Adventure Park »

Best Boat Tour

From whale watching excursions and sunset sails to scenic cruises past waterfalls and cliff-backed shores, there are so many water-based tours to choose from in North America. We want to know your favorites.

Vote: Best Boat Tour »

Best Cycling Tour

One of the best and greenest ways to experience the beauty of North America is by bike. Start pedaling and the journey becomes as important as the destination. These 20 companies lead some of the best bike tours in North America. Vote for your favorite cycling tour company once per day until polls close on Monday, May 9.

Vote: Best Cycling Tour »

Best Helicopter Tour

Whether it’s the majestic layers of the Grand Canyon, flashing neon lights of the Las Vegas Strip, or beautiful rainforests and beaches of Hawaii, North America’s top destinations often look even better from the air. Vote for your favorite helicopter tour.

Vote: Best Helicopter Tour »

Best Kayaking Tour

Whether it's in the mangrove forests of Florida or the glacial bays of Alaska, kayaking combines aerobic fitness with the chance to immerse yourself in nature. These 20 companies lead some of the best kayaking tours in North America, and we need you to help choose the best by voting.

Vote: Best Kayaking Tour »

Best Rafting Tour

The rivers of North America offer some of the world’s best whitewater rafting opportunities for all experience levels. From white-knuckle rapids to more relaxed family floats, rafting is a great way to add a dash of adventure to a trip. Vote now for your favorite rafting tour company.

Vote: Best Rafting Tour »

Remember, you can vote once per day in each category. The 10 nominees with the most votes in each category will be announced on 10Best.com on Friday, May 20.

10Best is a part of the USA TODAY Network — providing an authentically local point of view on destinations around the world — in addition to travel and lifestyle advice .

This article originally appeared on 10Best.com: What are the best adventure tours in North America? Vote now