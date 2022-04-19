ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Professor awarded $400,000 after being disciplined over wrong pronouns

By CBS News
 2 days ago

A Shawnee State University professor who was disciplined for using the wrong pronouns when addressing a transgender student is being awarded $400,000 after a lawsuit against the university. Nick Meriwether, a philosophy professor at the Ohio school, declined to use she/her pronouns to refer to a transgender woman, according...

