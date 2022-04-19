Charge E-Bikes Continues Sponsorship Of US Open Pickleball Championship
By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
2 days ago
Charge, the direct-to-consumer electric bike brand, is partnering with the US Open Pickleball Championships for the second year as an official sponsor of the event. The seven-day competition draws spectators and competitors worldwide, including Charge Bike ambassador and professional...
“Mickey D’s” and Navarre Auto Group supersized a contribution recently to make it possible for Southwest Louisiana little leaguers to get back in the game after the challenges of the pandemic, hurricanes and flooding. Ajay Patel and sons Niel, Ricky and Mikesh, owners of 42 McDonalds stores in...
Another Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo is in the books with professional cowboys and cowgirls going home with wins and losses, but a good time all around. The 101st annual rodeo, held at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, took place April 15-17 and was well attended even with spring showers giving a cold and cloudy backdrop.
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual RGV Special Olympics is on April 22. One longtime volunteer shared her experiences with the organization and her dedication to its athletes. “They train for it, they go out there and just have fun and it’s a lot of fun,” said Elizabeth Morales who has been volunteering […]
Join the Eagle Football Alumni Association (EFAA) as it prepares for the 15th Annual $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction. The Raffle and Auction will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction will be held at Hanner Fieldhouse. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour, followed by the auction and raffle at approximately 7:30 p.m.
BIRMINGHAM – One local angler received one of the biggest honors in high school fishing on Wednesday, April 20, when he was named to the Bassmaster High School All-American Team. One of 12 members to be selected to the team, Chelsea High School senior Braxton Hopper earned a spot...
X-Golf in Traverse City is busy with golfers preparing for warmer weather. It’s the perfect spot to dust off your golf swing before hitting the greens this spring. X-Golf has been trying to expand to engage more people in the community. Now, they’re bringing in Cornhole. Starting Thursday,...
On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.
Come hit the lanes with KPVI, Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia for Rally in the Alley with Misty Inglet. KPVI is teaming up with the Cole dealerships to sponsor the event. KPVI evening anchor Misty Inglet - also an avid bowler - is organizing it. The event is Saturday,...
BENTON, Ark. — More than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean will travel to Florida to unite in one of the country’s most cherished sporting events, including a dynamic duo from Arkansas. No, if ands or putts about it, athletes in the Special...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian. Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park...
Comments / 0