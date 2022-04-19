ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Charge E-Bikes Continues Sponsorship Of US Open Pickleball Championship

By SGB Media
sgbonline.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCharge, the direct-to-consumer electric bike brand, is partnering with the US Open Pickleball Championships for the second year as an official sponsor of the event. The seven-day competition draws spectators and competitors worldwide, including Charge Bike ambassador and professional...

sgbonline.com

Lake Charles American Press

McDonalds, Navarre Auto Group donate funds to Little League baseball

“Mickey D’s” and Navarre Auto Group supersized a contribution recently to make it possible for Southwest Louisiana little leaguers to get back in the game after the challenges of the pandemic, hurricanes and flooding. Ajay Patel and sons Niel, Ricky and Mikesh, owners of 42 McDonalds stores in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Corning Observer

Red Bluff Round-Up ropes in champions

Another Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo is in the books with professional cowboys and cowgirls going home with wins and losses, but a good time all around. The 101st annual rodeo, held at the Tehama District Fairgrounds, took place April 15-17 and was well attended even with spring showers giving a cold and cloudy backdrop.
RED BLUFF, CA
ValleyCentral

Special Olympics volunteer shares dedication to children

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The annual RGV Special Olympics is on April 22. One longtime volunteer shared her experiences with the organization and her dedication to its athletes. “They train for it, they go out there and just have fun and it’s a lot of fun,” said Elizabeth Morales who has been volunteering […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Grice Connect

EFAA $10,000 Reverse Raffle & Auction Set for Saturday, April 23

Join the Eagle Football Alumni Association (EFAA) as it prepares for the 15th Annual $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction. The Raffle and Auction will take place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The $10,000 Reverse Raffle and Auction will be held at Hanner Fieldhouse. Doors open at 6 p.m. for a cocktail hour, followed by the auction and raffle at approximately 7:30 p.m.
STATESBORO, GA
Shelby Reporter

Chelsea angler named Bassmaster All-American

BIRMINGHAM – One local angler received one of the biggest honors in high school fishing on Wednesday, April 20, when he was named to the Bassmaster High School All-American Team. One of 12 members to be selected to the team, Chelsea High School senior Braxton Hopper earned a spot...
CHELSEA, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Bicycle Ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail in Piedmont

On Saturday, April 30, 2022 the Anniston Outdoor Association has organized a bicycle ride on the Chief Ladiga Trail starting at the Piedmont Sports Complex. Join them at 9:00 am. This will be a 17 mile total, out and back ride from Piedmont Sports Complex to the Pinhoti Trail crossing at the Chief Ladiga Campground. The Chief Ladiga Trail is a paved “Rails to Trails” path, so has very little incline. Helmets are required for bikers on this trail. The meeting time and location for this outing will be 9:00 am at the Piedmont Sports Complex parking lot located at 5960 Old Piedmont Gadsden Hwy. For more information and to register your participation contact Mike Martin by phone or text at 256-239-2123, or by email at mikemartin6674@gmail.com.
PIEDMONT, AL
KPVI Newschannel 6

KPVI and Cole Automotive Group Team Up for Charity Bowling Event

Come hit the lanes with KPVI, Cole Chevrolet and Cole Nissan Kia for Rally in the Alley with Misty Inglet. KPVI is teaming up with the Cole dealerships to sponsor the event. KPVI evening anchor Misty Inglet - also an avid bowler - is organizing it. The event is Saturday,...
POCATELLO, ID
WTOK-TV

Skate park coming to Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The skating community will no longer have to skate in the streets or on private property as city leaders are making advancements to build a skate park in Meridian. Ben Arthur Park on 14th Street is looking to be the potential home for the skate park...
MERIDIAN, MS

