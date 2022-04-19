Hallmark Staple Candace Cameron Bure Signs Megadeal With GAC Media

Click here to read the full article.

The battle of the holiday content continues. GAC Media has signed longtime Hallmark staple Candace Cameron Bure to develop, produce and star in movies and television programming across GAC Family and GAC Living, Variety has confirmed. Additionally, Bure will take on a prominent executive role at the company and help to curate programming for the networks.

As part of the deal, the actor will develop and produce original content through her Candy Rock Entertainment company. She will also create year-round seasonal celebration content and will have a large part in the company’s annual Great American Christmas.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” says Bill Abbott, GAC Media president and CEO. “She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

In a statement, Bure, who has starred in more than 20 Hallmark movies and leads the Crown Media network’s hit series “Aurora Teagarden,” says, “I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch. I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose.”

She adds, “GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about.”

Bure got her TV start on “Full House.” GAC Family began airing reruns of the ABC sitcom in February and later that month became the linear home for Netflix’s spinoff, “Fuller House.”

GAC Media recently brought over Bure’s “Full House” costar Lori Loughlin for her first TV appearance following the college admissions scandal on “ When Hope Calls .”