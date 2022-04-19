How to keep dogs safe from wildlife when hiking or camping in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — With temperatures on the rise and summer around the corner, many Utahns are starting to head outdoors. With that being said, if individuals are planning to take their dogs on any hikes or camping trips this spring and summer, it’s important to not allow pets to harass any wildlife.

Utah wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter. By early spring, many animals are vulnerable and weak. Dogs that are off leash while in nature may act on their instincts to chase deer and other big game animals they see. However, that is harmful for the deer because by the end of winter, they are usually in survival mode.

“If they get chased, it uses up energy they may need to survive,” Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Big Game Coordinator Covy Jones said. “These animals are already depleted, and they often can’t afford to waste energy. If you or a pet force them to move away from where they are trying to feed, it could be harmful.”

Deer and other big game animals typically move to lower elevations in search of feed during the snowy winter months, which often brings them closer to roads and other populated urban areas where people and pets may be.

“National forests are some of the areas where people may encounter wildlife while recreating,” Dixie National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kevin Abel said. “While pets are allowed in all national forests, they must be kept on a leash no longer than 6 feet while in developed recreation areas (like campsites) and on established, interpretive trails. Most of the other areas within national forests do not require dogs to be on a leash, but they must be under the owner’s control at all times.”

While there are many other areas throughout the state where dogs aren’t required to stay on a leash, pet owners should not allow their dogs to chase deer, elk, moose or other wild animals. It can be harmful not only for the wildlife, but can also put pets in dangerous situations.

“Wildlife is often unpredictable and may injure or kill a dog seen as threatening,” Jones said.

Dogs that are off leash can also disturb nesting ground birds and can chase, injure or kill small mammals, deer, elk or moose.

Additionally, Utah law states that a person may kill or injure a dog that is “attacking, chasing or worrying any species of hoofed protected wildlife.”

“Pets allowed to run at large also are at risk from vehicles and predators,” Dave Whittekiend, forest supervisor for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said. “If you care about your pets, you should keep them secured while you are recreating outdoors.”

The following is a list of tips from Wild Aware Utah about keeping dogs safe around wildlife:

Keep your dog’s vaccinations up to date.

Be aware that moose can be especially aggressive toward dogs.

Always supervise pets when outdoors, particularly at dawn and dusk.

Avoid going near den sites and thick vegetation.

If you find an animal carcass, leave the area — it could be a kill that a cougar is guarding or will be returning to.

Make noise while hiking.

Do not allow dogs to “play with” or chase wildlife. It is against Utah law to allow dogs to chase or harass wildlife.

