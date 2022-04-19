ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, VA

Gussio, Barkman Sweep United East Player of the Week Awards

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13mp9L_0fDU68ur00

LATHAM, N.Y. – Seniors Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) and Jayne Barkman (Lothian, Md./Southern) were both recognized by the United East Conference office Monday afternoon. Gussio picked up her third United East Offensive Player of the Week honor while Barkman became the third Seahawk to garner Defensive Player of the Week honors.

St. Mary’s College (8-4) won its only game of the week, handing Randolph-Macon College a 20-15 non-conference setback in Ashland, Va., this past Saturday (Apr. 16).

Lucy Gussio (l.) and Jayne Barkman vs. Morrisville (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

In earning her second consecutive United East Offensive Player of the Week award, Gussio put on a nine-point performance at Randolph-Macon with her second six-goal effort of the season plus three assists. She also added one draw control.

The 5-6 attacker currently ranks leads the conference with 91 points, 39 assists, 7.58 points per game, and 3.25 assists per game while ranking second with 52 goals and 4.33 goals per game.

Barkman grabbed a season-best six draw controls and career-high four ground balls against the Yellow Jackets.

St. Mary’s will be back in action this Friday, April 22, when the Seahawks continue their four-game road trip, this time hitting Cresson, Pa., for a United East matchup against Mount Aloysius College (3-7, 1-1 UEC) at 6:00 p.m.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

  • Feb. 28 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible, Sr., M
  • Mar. 7 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible, Sr., M
  • Mar. 14 – Colin Horton , St. Mary’s College, Fy., M
  • Mar. 21 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A
  • Mar. 28 – Maddie Waite, Mount Aloysius, Fy., A
  • Apr. 4 – Maddie Baum, SUNY Morrisville, So., A
  • Apr. 11 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A
  • Apr. 18 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Players of the Week

  • Feb. 28 – Stephanie Heffron , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D
  • Mar. 7 – Tara Lasher, La Roche, Fy., GK
  • Mar. 14 – Cameron Briggs, Medaille, Fy., M
  • Mar. 21 – Tatiana Wright, Medaille, So., GK
  • Mar. 28 – Jordan Mason, Mount Aloysius, Fy., D
  • Apr. 4 – Laura Lorraine, SUNY Morrisville, Jr., GK
  • Apr. 11 – Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D
  • Apr. 18 – Jayne Barkman , St. Mary’s College, Sr., M

The post Gussio, Barkman Sweep United East Player of the Week Awards appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Women’s Tennis Defeats Lancaster Bible to Remain Perfect in United East Play

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis hosted the Lancaster Bible College Chargers Wednesday afternoon (Apr 20) for a United East Conference contest. The Seahawks defeated the Chargers 8-1 to improve 7-7 on the year. Doubles The Seahawks started the day off well with a 3-0 sweep in doubles. Diana Levit […] The post Seahawks Women’s Tennis Defeats Lancaster Bible to Remain Perfect in United East Play appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LANCASTER, PA
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Brown Propels Seahawks Men’s Lacrosse to Win over Penn College

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Senior attackman Jude Brown (Bel Air, Md./John Carroll) put up a nine-point performance Tuesday afternoon in lifting the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team to a United East Conference road win. St. Mary’s College (11-3, 3-1) notched a 13-8 victory over the host Wildcats of Penn College (7-7, 2-2 UEC), turning […] The post Brown Propels Seahawks Men’s Lacrosse to Win over Penn College appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Seahawks Men’s Tennis Picks Up Their Fourth Straight Win Against Lancaster Bible

St. Mary’s City, MD– The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s tennis team defeated the Lancaster Bible College Chargers this afternoon (Apr. 20) in a United East Conference matchup to improve to 11-3 on the year. The Seahawks defeated the Chargers 8-1. Doubles Stephen Alam and Kier Nacua brought home an 8-4 win in the No. […] The post Seahawks Men’s Tennis Picks Up Their Fourth Straight Win Against Lancaster Bible appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
NewsChannel 36

Jalen Hardison and Pacey Hopkins earn NYSSWA Player of the Year honors

NEWFIELD, N.Y. (WENY) - Newfield basketball standout Jalen Hardison was named Class C Player of the Year by the New York Sports Writers Association. Avoca/Prattsburgh's Pacey Hopkins earned Player of the Year in Class D. Hardison averaged 22 points and 9 assists per game for Newfield, leading the team to...
NEWFIELD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ashland, VA
State
Maryland State
Ashland, VA
Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
cbs19news

Albemarle celebrates 10 college bound student-athletes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Early Thursday morning a large crowd gathered at Albemarle High School to celebrate ten college bound student-athletes. Amaya Pendleton was among the group celebrating their college decisions just days after she committed to play basketball for Trinity College. Pendleton, a two-time first team All-Jefferson District selection, became the third Patriot to reach the 1,000 point milestone this past season, but once she found Trinity's women's basketball program her college decision was made easy.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Spotswood baseball remains unbeaten, improves to 13-0

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Spotswood baseball team remains unbeaten after another victory Thursday night. The Trailblazers defeated Wilson Memorial, 8-3, in Penn Laird. Spotswood improves to 13-0 overall while Wilson Memorial drops to 6-4 overall. Boys Soccer. The Spotswood boys soccer team defeated Wilson Memorial, 6-2, Thursday evening in...
PENN LAIRD, VA
Bangor Daily News

Husson baseball team is playing 12 games in 11 days

The Husson University baseball team has played 24 games already this spring, but its season really began Thursday. That’s when the Eagles started a stretch of 12 North Atlantic Conference games — six doubleheaders — in 11 days as coach Chris Morris’ club seeks its second straight league championship and a return to the NCAA Division III Tournament.
BANGOR, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy to Retire after Lifelong Career Dedicated to Community Colleges, Students and Equity

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Dr. Maureen Murphy has announced that she will enter retirement on Dec. 31, 2022. During her five years with CSM, Murphy has repeatedly proved herself as a dynamic problem-solver and forward-thinker with a deep commitment to equity in education and to executing the mission of community colleges.  In her […] The post CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy to Retire after Lifelong Career Dedicated to Community Colleges, Students and Equity appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Mourns Death Of Board Of Trustee Samuel C. Jones

The College of Southern Maryland mourns the passing of CSM Board of Trustee Samuel C. Jones. Jones, who passed away April 12, had served and led the college and its students since 2013 when he was appointed by then-Governor Martin O’Malley. “We are grieving Sam’s passing and share our deepest sympathies with his beloved wife […] The post CSM Mourns Death Of Board Of Trustee Samuel C. Jones appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s College of Maryland Inducts 29 Students into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland

On Friday, April 1, twenty-nine St. Mary’s College of Maryland students were inducted into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland. One member of the St. Mary’s College faculty — Jennifer Cognard-Black — was inducted as an honorary member. Catherine Carter ’89 was inducted as an alumna member. The virtual ceremony took place at the […] The post St. Mary’s College of Maryland Inducts 29 Students into Phi Beta Kappa’s Zeta Chapter of Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy