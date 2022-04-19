Gussio, Barkman Sweep United East Player of the Week Awards

LATHAM, N.Y. – Seniors Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) and Jayne Barkman (Lothian, Md./Southern) were both recognized by the United East Conference office Monday afternoon. Gussio picked up her third United East Offensive Player of the Week honor while Barkman became the third Seahawk to garner Defensive Player of the Week honors.

St. Mary’s College (8-4) won its only game of the week, handing Randolph-Macon College a 20-15 non-conference setback in Ashland, Va., this past Saturday (Apr. 16).

Lucy Gussio (l.) and Jayne Barkman vs. Morrisville (4.9.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

In earning her second consecutive United East Offensive Player of the Week award, Gussio put on a nine-point performance at Randolph-Macon with her second six-goal effort of the season plus three assists. She also added one draw control.

The 5-6 attacker currently ranks leads the conference with 91 points, 39 assists, 7.58 points per game, and 3.25 assists per game while ranking second with 52 goals and 4.33 goals per game.

Barkman grabbed a season-best six draw controls and career-high four ground balls against the Yellow Jackets.

St. Mary’s will be back in action this Friday, April 22, when the Seahawks continue their four-game road trip, this time hitting Cresson, Pa., for a United East matchup against Mount Aloysius College (3-7, 1-1 UEC) at 6:00 p.m.

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Offensive Players of the Week

Feb. 28 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible, Sr., M

Mar. 7 – Kendal Ream, Lancaster Bible, Sr., M

Mar. 14 – Colin Horton , St. Mary’s College, Fy., M

Mar. 21 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Mar. 28 – Maddie Waite, Mount Aloysius, Fy., A

Apr. 4 – Maddie Baum, SUNY Morrisville, So., A

Apr. 11 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

Apr. 18 – Lucy Gussio , St. Mary’s College, Sr., A

2022 United East Conference Women’s Lacrosse Defensive Players of the Week

Feb. 28 – Stephanie Heffron , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D

Mar. 7 – Tara Lasher, La Roche, Fy., GK

Mar. 14 – Cameron Briggs, Medaille, Fy., M

Mar. 21 – Tatiana Wright, Medaille, So., GK

Mar. 28 – Jordan Mason, Mount Aloysius, Fy., D

Apr. 4 – Laura Lorraine, SUNY Morrisville, Jr., GK

Apr. 11 – Mary Kate Fitz-Patrick , St. Mary’s College, Sr., D

Apr. 18 – Jayne Barkman , St. Mary’s College, Sr., M

