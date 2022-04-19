ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

As home-school numbers soar in SoMD, CSM provides programming to help families

By College of Southern Maryland
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13BdZK_0fDU669P00

Home-school families looking for support in creating an educational plan that works best for their children can turn to the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) for experiences that help students of every age with their academics.

In the last five years, Southern Maryland has seen a 74 percent increase in home-school students and now has more than 9,000 students learning at home, according to the Maryland State Department’s annual home-school data . CSM is responding to that need by building its existing programming, launching a second home-school program at the Leonardtown Campus this fall, and hosting a “Homeschool Experience Day” for home-school students interested in dual enrollment Friday, April 29 from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at its Prince Frederick Campus.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMiRA_0fDU669P00

“This Homeschool Experience Day event is a way for home-school students to get a feel of what it is like to be on a college campus,” said CSM Enrollment Coordinator Mary Prather. “They can try out a class, interact with faculty and staff, and learn about the services offered.”

For home-schooled high schoolers, dual enrollment offers a way to satisfy high school course requirements while simultaneously working toward an associate degree. At the April 29 event, students will have the opportunity to talk to current home-schooled dual enrollment students, learn about the college’s transfer and articulation agreements that offer guaranteed admission to dozens of colleges and universities nationwide, experience a CSM class taught by CSM professors, explore support services that are available, and find out about student government and other CSM clubs and organizations. Students can also take a career assessment, enjoy refreshments and win prizes.

Home-school students who dual enroll at CSM have access to the same benefits as traditional students, including full access to all college services including clubs, free tutoring, learning support workshops, library resources, and workout rooms. Home-school students also receive a 50% discount on tuition if they meet certain requirements.

Enrollment Coordinator Latasha Baker said that home-school students have a proven record of success at CSM.

“These students are used to having some independence with their education, and that makes them well-prepared for the transition to college-level classes. Home-school students are some of the most successful students on campus,” she said.

In 2019, dual-enrolled home-school student Phillip Means was the featured student speaker at Spring Commencement.  At 17, he received an associate degree in applied science and technology.  And with many of his college classes also counting toward his high school credits, he received his high school diploma the same year.

“I hope we can all connect the lessons learned at CSM to our futures. I learned to take advantage of opportunities… I learned to set goals,” he said in his speech. “We have developed into more resourceful, more motivated, and hopefully lifelong learners thanks to the College of Southern Maryland.”  Means, now 21, took those lessons to heart and will be graduating from the University of Alabama with his bachelor’s in Mechanical Engineering this May.

CSM also offers support for homeschooling families with younger children through the Kids’ and Teen College . Families can sign up for classes such as chemistry, painting, or Spanish, all of which are currently offered at the La Plata Campus.

“People choose to home-school for many different reasons, and we strive to create an atmosphere that fits this niche community,” said Tony Warrick, CSM youth program manager for the Kids’ and Teen College. “That means being flexible, offering subject matter experts, and having a diverse program that meets the needs of all our students,”

Maggie Mudd-Stewart, who home-schools her two children and helped to develop the program at CSM’s La Plata Campus, said she is excited for the ability to sign her kids up for classes that require resources that she doesn’t have access to at home, and she appreciates knowing that they are being taught by experts who are attuned to the county’s requirements for homeschool education.

“This gives me the ability to have and create a hybrid learning environment,” she said.

Students interested in the Homeschool Experience Day can register at https://www.csmd.edu/calendar/2022/04/homeschool-experience-day.html .

The post As home-school numbers soar in SoMD, CSM provides programming to help families appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy to Retire after Lifelong Career Dedicated to Community Colleges, Students and Equity

College of Southern Maryland (CSM) President Dr. Maureen Murphy has announced that she will enter retirement on Dec. 31, 2022. During her five years with CSM, Murphy has repeatedly proved herself as a dynamic problem-solver and forward-thinker with a deep commitment to equity in education and to executing the mission of community colleges.  In her […] The post CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy to Retire after Lifelong Career Dedicated to Community Colleges, Students and Equity appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMCPS announces changes to take-home meal distribution

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) Department of Food and Nutrition Services announces changes in take-home meal distribution. The Food and Nutrition Services Department is experiencing significant issues with food supply related to our take-home meal service that requires us to modify our food service plan for take-home meals as we near […] The post SMCPS announces changes to take-home meal distribution appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Leonardtown, MD
Education
La Plata, MD
Education
Local
Maryland Education
City
La Plata, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Mt. Hope Community Center to Temporarily Close for Construction

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 19, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation advises citizens that the Mt. Hope Community Center will temporarily close on Wednesday, April 20 until 2 p.m., Monday, April 25 until 4 p.m. and Monday, May 2 all-day due to construction on the communications tower. Mt. Hope Community Center is located […] The post Mt. Hope Community Center to Temporarily Close for Construction appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Congressman Steny Hoyer Tours New Center For Health Sciences Construction Site

Hughesville, MD- Congressman Steny Hoyer met with College of Southern Maryland (CSM) leadership and staff to tour the construction of the new Center for Health Sciences at the college’s Regional Hughesville Campus on April 19. During a pre-tour briefing, the group discussed how the $500,000 in critical funding Hoyer secured in the FY2022 omnibus is being […] The post Congressman Steny Hoyer Tours New Center For Health Sciences Construction Site appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUGHESVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Levit Picked as the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week

LATHAM, N.Y. – First-year Diana Levit (Rockville, Md./Richard Montgomery) was selected as the United East Conference Women’s Tennis Player of the Week for the week ending April 17 as announced by the conference office Tuesday morning. Levit is the third Seahawk women’s tennis player to earn the honor this season. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland […] The post Levit Picked as the United East Women’s Tennis Player of the Week appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Record-Courier

Aurora High School orchestra students earn honors

The Aurora Orchestra Association recently held its 23rd Annual Aurora Orchestra Solo competition and several students received honors. The following students all received Outstanding ratings, meaning the performance had very few technical errors and exemplified a truly musical expression.:. Sixth grade: Aryan Agarwal, Izzy Crawford, Kelly Macsurak, Kalyan Nampelly, Lily...
AURORA, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Csm#Home School#College#Science And Technology#Youth Program#Somd
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Application process for SMCPS Pre-K and Head-Start opens today

LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) will open the 2022–2023 online Common Application for Pre-Kindergarten and Head Start on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. The Pre-Kindergarten programs provide high-quality early learning experiences to help children develop the basic skills and concepts necessary for success in kindergarten.  Families of age-appropriate children in St. Mary’s County may […] The post Application process for SMCPS Pre-K and Head-Start opens today appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Larger Than Life Photography Show at Library Gallery

David’s creativity knows no bounds as our featured artist transforms everyday images of scenic water views, birds by the water, rustic roads, and more into intriguing visual stories, skillfully digitally manipulated to open new windows and doors of perception and appreciation. David has traveled extensively through both the United States, Europe, and beyond which has […] The post Larger Than Life Photography Show at Library Gallery appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CSM Mourns Death Of Board Of Trustee Samuel C. Jones

The College of Southern Maryland mourns the passing of CSM Board of Trustee Samuel C. Jones. Jones, who passed away April 12, had served and led the college and its students since 2013 when he was appointed by then-Governor Martin O’Malley. “We are grieving Sam’s passing and share our deepest sympathies with his beloved wife […] The post CSM Mourns Death Of Board Of Trustee Samuel C. Jones appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
HUNTINGTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Gussio, Barkman Sweep United East Player of the Week Awards

LATHAM, N.Y. – Seniors Lucy Gussio (Baldwin, Md./Notre Dame Prep) and Jayne Barkman (Lothian, Md./Southern) were both recognized by the United East Conference office Monday afternoon. Gussio picked up her third United East Offensive Player of the Week honor while Barkman became the third Seahawk to garner Defensive Player of the Week honors. St. Mary’s College (8-4) won its only […] The post Gussio, Barkman Sweep United East Player of the Week Awards appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ASHLAND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy