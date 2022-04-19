ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bastrop, LA

Bastrop man booked in connection with two arsons

 2 days ago
The State Fire Marshal’s Office has arrested a Bastrop man in connection with two separate fires.

Jamie Wall, 28, was booked with aggravated arson, simple arson and criminal trespassing. He's accused of setting fire to an abandoned funeral home as well as a vacant house that threatened a neighboring home with a family, including children, inside.

The first fire happened on April 3 at an abandoned funeral home located in the 1900 block of West Madison Avenue in Bastrop.

The second fire was reported almost 10 minutes after the first and was at a vacant house located half a mile away in the 500 block of Crystal Street. The fire from this structure caused exposure damage to a neighboring mobile home with a family of four, including two children, inside at the time of the fire. Thankfully, no one was injured, fire officials say.

Following an assessment of both scenes, including collecting evidence and witness statements, SFM deputies determined the fires were intentionally set and Wall was identified as a suspect in both cases.

After additional investigative efforts, deputies obtained arrest warrants for Wall, who was arrested on April 11.

The SFM wants to thank the many community members who assisted with this case as well as the Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office and Bastrop Fire Department’s Fire Prevention Bureau for their partnership in closing this case.

