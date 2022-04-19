Since the pandemic hit, streaming movies has been an amazing alternative to venturing out into the movie theaters. Sitting down on your own couch, bed, or chair and popping on a movie you can pause and play at your own pace is a luxury ready at our disposal at nearly all times of the day, all around us. And with so many streaming services available, there are countless options to choose from. ( These are America’s best and worst streaming services .)

Hulu is just one example of the top-tier streaming platforms. It offers about 2,500 films to current subscribers through multiple subscription options, and even the most basic price-per-month offers a wide array of movies for audiences to binge through on any given day. But how many of them can cut the mustard, and how many are just forgettable? ( Beware of the worst movies of all time. )

To determine the best movies to watch on Hulu this April, 24/7 Tempo developed an index using average ratings on IMDb , an online movie database owned by Amazon, and a combination of audience scores and Tomatometer scores on Rotten Tomatoes , an online movie and TV review aggregator, as of April 2022, weighting all ratings equally. We considered only movies with at least 5,000 audience votes on either IMDb or Rotten Tomatoes, and ruled out documentaries. (Data on streaming availability, current as of this month, comes from the streaming guide Reelgood , and directorial credits are from IMDb.)

Click here to see the best movies to stream on Hulu this month

50. Fly Away Home (1996)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (24,593 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 70% (58,692 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (46 reviews)

> Directed by: Carroll Ballard

49. The Sisters Brothers (2018)

> IMDb user rating: 6.9/10 (59,919 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 69% (2,624 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (208 reviews)

> Directed by: Jacques Audiard

ALSO READ:

48. Flight (2012)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (337,582 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 75% (153,387 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 77% (238 reviews)

> Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

47. Unstoppable (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 6.8/10 (191,012 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (104,757 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (194 reviews)

> Directed by: Tony Scott

46. The Bank Job (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (177,379 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (253,974 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 80% (149 reviews)

> Directed by: Roger Donaldson

45. The Negotiator (1998)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (135,727 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (130,458 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (57 reviews)

> Directed by: F. Gary Gray

44. Run (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 6.7/10 (59,044 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (1,255 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (138 reviews)

> Directed by: Aneesh Chaganty

ALSO READ:

43. The Square (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (59,444 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 71% (4,132 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (215 reviews)

> Directed by: Ruben Östlund

42. Margin Call (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (122,167 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 74% (20,059 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (172 reviews)

> Directed by: J.C. Chandor

41. What About Bob? (1991)

> IMDb user rating: 7/10 (65,753 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (119,310 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (43 reviews)

> Directed by: Frank Oz

40. Corpse Bride (2005)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (254,567 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (553,528 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (196 reviews)

> Directed by: Tim Burton & Mike Johnson

39. Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (82,136 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (39,374 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 86% (207 reviews)

> Directed by: Benh Zeitlin

ALSO READ:

38. The Shape of Water (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (393,136 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 72% (26,084 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (459 reviews)

> Directed by: Guillermo del Toro

37. Open Range (2003)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (69,729 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (51,728 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 79% (184 reviews)

> Directed by: Kevin Costner

36. Logan Lucky (2017)

> IMDb user rating: 7/10 (140,497 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (27,867 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (284 reviews)

> Directed by: Steven Soderbergh

35. Crazy Heart (2009)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (86,771 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (124,819 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (212 reviews)

> Directed by: Scott Cooper

34. Arthur Christmas (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 7.1/10 (54,530 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 76% (15,497 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 92% (169 reviews)

> Directed by: Sarah Smith

ALSO READ:

33. Friday Night Lights (2004)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (61,191 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (185,883 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (173 reviews)

> Directed by: Peter Berg

32. The Descendants (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (236,758 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (70,034 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 87% (268 reviews)

> Directed by: Alexander Payne

31. The Nice Guys (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (299,978 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (56,468 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (320 reviews)

> Directed by: Shane Black

30. Booksmart (2019)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (106,360 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 77% (4,116 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (376 reviews)

> Directed by: Olivia Wilde

29. Deadpool 2 (2018)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (517,779 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (32,213 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (420 reviews)

> Directed by: David Leitch

ALSO READ:

28. 500 Days of Summer (2009)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (488,439 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (397,183 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (235 reviews)

> Directed by: Marc Webb

27. Tombstone (1993)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (136,036 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (195,590 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (46 reviews)

> Directed by: George P. Cosmatos & Kevin Jarre

26. As Good as It Gets (1997)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (286,975 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (378,808 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (79 reviews)

> Directed by: James L. Brooks

25. Looper (2012)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (550,438 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (180,475 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (269 reviews)

> Directed by: Rian Johnson

24. Nomadland (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (126,891 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (573 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (416 reviews)

> Directed by: Chloé Zhao

ALSO READ:

23. The Raid 2 (2014)

> IMDb user rating: 8/10 (118,592 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (24,310 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 82% (175 reviews)

> Directed by: Gareth Evans

22. Black Swan (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 8/10 (724,171 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 84% (178,225 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (318 reviews)

> Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

21. Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (472,231 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (313,001 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 84% (293 reviews)

> Directed by: J.J. Abrams

20. Prisoners (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (637,815 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 87% (108,697 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 81% (253 reviews)

> Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

19. Sideways (2004)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (185,184 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 79% (197,759 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (233 reviews)

> Directed by: Alexander Payne

ALSO READ:

18. Leave No Trace (2018)

> IMDb user rating: 7.2/10 (55,265 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 80% (4,960 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 100% (240 reviews)

> Directed by: Debra Granik

17. Snatch (2000)

> IMDb user rating: 8.3/10 (811,774 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 93% (394,711 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 74% (142 reviews)

> Directed by: Guy Ritchie

16. 127 Hours (2010)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (360,403 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 85% (95,966 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 93% (238 reviews)

> Directed by: Danny Boyle

15. La La Land (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 8/10 (537,558 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 81% (71,726 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (464 reviews)

> Directed by: Damien Chazelle

14. A Boy Named Charlie Brown (1969)

> IMDb user rating: 7.3/10 (4,791 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (327,694 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (21 reviews)

> Directed by: Bill Melendez

ALSO READ:

13. The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.5/10 (632,802 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 89% (424,606 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 90% (293 reviews)

> Directed by: Francis Lawrence

12. Juno (2007)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (503,178 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (549,586 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (217 reviews)

> Directed by: Jason Reitman

11. Deadpool (2016)

> IMDb user rating: 8/10 (948,399 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (188,078 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 85% (349 reviews)

> Directed by: Tim Miller

10. Moneyball (2011)

> IMDb user rating: 7.6/10 (391,423 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 86% (92,018 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 94% (267 reviews)

> Directed by: Bennett Miller

9. Palm Springs (2020)

> IMDb user rating: 7.4/10 (130,989 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 88% (2,596 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 95% (241 reviews)

> Directed by: Max Barbakow

ALSO READ:

8. Shrek (2001)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (638,681 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (1,378,744 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 88% (208 reviews)

> Directed by: Andrew Adamson & Vicky Jenson

7. Before Midnight (2013)

> IMDb user rating: 7.9/10 (148,768 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 82% (37,550 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 98% (206 reviews)

> Directed by: Richard Linklater

6. Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (454,829 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 91% (427,295 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (218 reviews)

> Directed by: Valerie Faris & Jonathan Dayton

5. Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

> IMDb user rating: 8/10 (818,017 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (1,155,878 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 91% (289 reviews)

> Directed by: Danny Boyle

4. Sense and Sensibility (1995)

> IMDb user rating: 7.7/10 (109,172 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (130,924 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (64 reviews)

> Directed by: Ang Lee

ALSO READ:

3. The Insider (1999)

> IMDb user rating: 7.8/10 (166,006 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 90% (59,252 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 96% (137 reviews)

> Directed by: Michael Mann

2. The Princess Bride (1987)

> IMDb user rating: 8.1/10 (408,278 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (527,843 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 97% (78 reviews)

> Directed by: Rob Reiner

1. L.A. Confidential (1997)

> IMDb user rating: 8.2/10 (551,824 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes audience score: 94% (150,890 votes)

> Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score: 99% (115 reviews)

> Directed by: Curtis Hanson

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .