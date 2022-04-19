Malcolm Butler explains retirement, decision to return to football

The New England Patriots reunited with cornerback Malcolm Butler this offseason.

Butler initially began his career with the Patriots, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Butler had a stellar first stint with the Patriots making the Pro Bowl in 2014, and earning a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. Perhaps his most memorable play during his first go-around with the Patriots was the interception in Super Bowl XLIX. That was Butler’s third playoff game of his career, and he was able to make an impact as a rookie on the biggest stage,

Butler played for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals before retiring on August 31. He agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots on March 24.

In a media appearance on Monday, Butler discussed why he decided to retire and also why he decided to make the return to New England.

“Belichick always says do what’s best for the team, and at the time, I think I did what’s best for me and my family. If you’re not prepared mentally, you can’t do nothing physically. I think I made the right decision by doing that. I came out of retirement because I love the game of football and I love the game, you know I’m blessed to have another opportunity to play, and thanks to the Patriots.”

Butler also opened up about his decision to return to football, after retiring last August.

“It was tough man, you know at home on Sundays watching the game. Sitting on the couch, and missing the game, it was a tough situation. But I think I made the right decision. Self-awareness is the best awareness, but you’re going to have to fight through things, and make sure your mental is at a good standpoint. That’s what I did, I’m glad to be back here, and I’m glad it worked out for me.”

Butler will have a chance to play in a Patriots secondary that underwent a bit of remodeling over the course of the offseason. With the Patriots losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, Butler will have a chance to compete in a secondary headlined by Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones.

With the Patriots looking to add pieces via the draft as well, Butler gives New England a veteran presence as they look to retool the secondary.