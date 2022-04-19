ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Malcolm Butler explains retirement, decision to return to football

By Danny Jaillet
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LdwDy_0fDU5iWH00

The New England Patriots reunited with cornerback Malcolm Butler this offseason.

Butler initially began his career with the Patriots, signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2014. Butler had a stellar first stint with the Patriots making the Pro Bowl in 2014, and earning a second-team All-Pro selection in 2016. Perhaps his most memorable play during his first go-around with the Patriots was the interception in Super Bowl XLIX. That was Butler’s third playoff game of his career, and he was able to make an impact as a rookie on the biggest stage,

Butler played for the Tennessee Titans and Arizona Cardinals before retiring on August 31. He agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots on March 24.

In a media appearance on Monday, Butler discussed why he decided to retire and also why he decided to make the return to New England.

“Belichick always says do what’s best for the team, and at the time, I think I did what’s best for me and my family. If you’re not prepared mentally, you can’t do nothing physically. I think I made the right decision by doing that. I came out of retirement because I love the game of football and I love the game, you know I’m blessed to have another opportunity to play, and thanks to the Patriots.”

Butler also opened up about his decision to return to football, after retiring last August.

“It was tough man, you know at home on Sundays watching the game. Sitting on the couch, and missing the game, it was a tough situation. But I think I made the right decision. Self-awareness is the best awareness, but you’re going to have to fight through things, and make sure your mental is at a good standpoint. That’s what I did, I’m glad to be back here, and I’m glad it worked out for me.”

Butler will have a chance to play in a Patriots secondary that underwent a bit of remodeling over the course of the offseason. With the Patriots losing J.C. Jackson in free agency, Butler will have a chance to compete in a secondary headlined by Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones.

With the Patriots looking to add pieces via the draft as well, Butler gives New England a veteran presence as they look to retool the secondary.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Larry Brown Sports

DeSean Jackson names 4 teams he would consider playing for

DeSean Jackson’s NFL career may be over unless he gets a phone call from one of a certain handful of teams. Jackson admitted he is strongly considering retirement in a new interview with Sports Illustrated’s “Laces Out.” He admitted that he could be tempted into postponing his retirement by a select few teams.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Mills
Popculture

Tom Brady Explains Why He Ended NFL Retirement

Tom Brady retired from the NFL in early February only to announce his return to the league in March. And while Brady can still play the game at a high level, it was a little surprising to see the superstar quarterback announce his retirement since he has accomplished everything in the league. Brady recently spoke to ESPN and explained why he's not ready to retire yet.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Super Bowl Xlix#Titans#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cleveland Browns sign former Georgia WR

On Thursday, the NFL’s Cleveland Browns announced the signing of former Georgia receiver Javon Wims. Wims spent three seasons with the Chicago Bears, who drafted the Jacksonville, Fla., native in the seventh-round of the 2018 draft. Wims played in 33 games for the Bears (seven starts) and caught 28...
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why Deebo Samuel is looking for a new home

This NFL off-season has been filled with tremendous drama at the wide receiver position. Davante Adams, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, was reunited with his college quarterback in Las Vegas after a trade to the Raiders. There is growing speculation about A.J. Brown’s status with the Tennessee Titans, Tyreek Hill was traded to the Miami Dolphins, Allen Robinson signed with the Los Angeles Rams, Christian Kirk signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the list goes on.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

DeVante Parker Reveals Why He Wanted Trade From Dolphins To Patriots

Playing for the Patriots isn’t for everyone. DeVante Parker clearly believes he’s built to excel in New England. After New England acquired the veteran receiver earlier this month in a trade with the Miami Dolphins, multiple reports indicated Parker preferred to land with the Patriots. Dolphins general manager Chris Grier seemingly confirmed those reports Wednesday, telling reporters the team wanted to “do right” by Parker when shopping him.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

99K+
Followers
146K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy