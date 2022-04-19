ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

Superb starting pitchers, deft distance running and a contentious comeback: Who was central Wisconsin's high school athlete of the week?

By Zac Bellman, Stevens Point Journal
 2 days ago

Who was the area's top high school performer last week? You tell us.

You can vote for the central Wisconsin high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Sunday.

You don't have to be a subscriber to vote. Votes are limited to one per hour per device.

Here is the ballot. If the poll does not display, refresh your browser.

Do you have stats from another breakout performance or an athlete to keep an eye on? Reach out to us at our central Wisconsin sports reporter's contact info below.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin sports reporter Zac Bellman at zbellman@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter at @ZacBellman_WNY .

This article originally appeared on Stevens Point Journal: Superb starting pitchers, deft distance running and a contentious comeback: Who was central Wisconsin's high school athlete of the week?

