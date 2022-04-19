ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fugitive wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls escapes cops during clash in Midtown Manhattan shelter

By Thomas Tracy, New York Daily News
 2 days ago

A man wanted for raping twin 4-year-old girls in Pennsylvania was tracked down to a Midtown Manhattan homeless shelter early Tuesday — but the fugitive managed to escape after a clash with two cops, police said.

Working off a tip that 22-year-old Isaiah Metz was hiding out at the Antonio Olivieri Drop-In Center on W. 30th St. near Eighth Ave., two officers with the NYPD’s Regional Fugitive Task Force showed up at the shelter around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Metz, who is on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania, is accused of raping twin 4-year-old girls in Goldsboro, P.A. on March 30, according to court documents . He’s also facing 115 other sex abuse related crimes, including possession of child pornography, in York County.

The officers tried to take Metz into custody but he fought them off, punching both of them in the head, police said.

During the brawl, the fugitive bit one of the cops in the arm. The other officer suffered injuries to his back and arms.

During the fight, Metz managed to slip out of the shelter and was last seen running uptown.

An NYPD K-9 unit managed to track Metz’s trail to W. 32nd St. and Seventh Ave. but then lost his scent.

Both injured officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated and released, cops said.

Metz, who also goes by the name Decklyn McBride and was staying at The Door, a shelter for youths on Broome St. before going to the Midtown center, was still being sought by police Tuesday morning.

He’s described as Black, 5-foot-8 and 165 pounds with red hair. When he ran away from police he was wearing black-and-red pajama pants and a black hoodie.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

