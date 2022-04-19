ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Expert weighs in on SDPOA tweet regarding violent crimes in city

By Ryan Hill
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3t9t_0fDU2F9X00

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Officers Association tweeted out an infographic video of another round of violent incidents it says happened in the San Diego area.

The @SDPOA account said: "San Diego has experienced extremely violent incidents within the last 5 days. Our communities are becoming more violent and our citizens are at risk. We must stand with our officers to keep our City protected."

Some of the incidents include stabbings and shootings, and the association is calling for more officers to prevent these crimes before they happen.

"I think even without that tweet, I certainly hear people talking about it all of the time,” said law enforcement expert Kevin LaChapelle, who is a former El Cajon Police officer and current criminal justice professor.

ABC 10News asked if the area is in fact seeing more violent crimes and the need for more officers, and LaChapelle responded, "I definitely think it's a valid point. And I think that it actually calls attention to what is really happening right now ... I don't think there's any way anyone reasonably could look at this and say, 'Oh, I don't think there's been an increase in these things.'"

The president of the Police Officers Association says that some of these violent incidents have happened in city parks.

The POA president sent ABC 10News this statement: “For a second weekend in a row, there have been numerous violent incidents, including shootings and stabbings throughout the city. What is very disturbing is how many of these incidents were in City Parks: Egger Highlands, Chicano Park, Mira Mesa, and Emerald Hills. Parks should be safe for families and with low police staffing they have become war zones. We need more cops on the street to prevent shootings and stabbings before they happen and allow parks to be taken back by families.”

LaChapelle agreed that more officers are needed, but it’s going to take more than that.

"To see those things just recently, you know, I think it does require more. But not just more officers; more partnership with the community. Because there has to be that partnership. Police can't do it alone,” LaChapelle said.

ABC 10News reached out to the San Diego Police Department regarding the SDPOA’s tweet, but the department did not respond as of the publication of this story.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
City
Emerald Hills, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
The Independent

Three ‘severely decomposed’ bodies found in California home during welfare check

Police in California have discovered three "severely decomposing bodies" during a welfare check, according to reports. Officers in the Irvine Police Department found the bodies inside a house around 10.30am on Wednesday. They were visiting to conduct a welfare check on behalf of a Canadian family, according to NBC Los Angeles. Fox 11 reports that Canadian law enforcement members contacted the Irvine police department and asked them to conduct the check. A couple and their son lived at the home, and their family back in Canada was worried after not hearing from them for more than a year. Investigators believe...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poa#Violent Crime#Police#Sdpoa#El Cajon#Abc 10news
ABC Big 2 News

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
TIME

Texas Is About to Execute a Woman for Her Daughter's Death. But She May Well Be Innocent

The clock is ticking. On April 27, the state of Texas is scheduled to execute by lethal injection 53 year-old Melissa Lucio . In 2008, Ms. Lucio was convicted largely on the basis of a confession for the alleged murder of her two-year-old daughter, Mariah. Now her attorneys have filed a clemency petition to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. They point to evidence indicating that the child died from injuries resulting from an accident, not murder.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS LA

California man accused of smuggling 1,700 reptiles into U.S.

A Southern California man is accused of smuggling more than 1,700 reptiles — including baby crocodiles and Mexican beaded lizards — into the U.S. since 2016, authorities said Thursday. Jose Manuel Perez, also known as "Julio Rodriguez," was taken into custody on Feb. 25 at the San Ysidro border crossing with Mexico.Border patrol agents found about 60 lizards and snakes tied up in small bags, "which were concealed in the man's jacket, pants pockets, and groin area," authorities said last month.After initially denying to customs officials that he had anything to declare, Perez later told them that "the animals were...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy