MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami says residents will see an increase in their utility bills as a result of the February 2021 arctic blast. Officials say the increase in electric billing will be an average of $4 to $6 per 1,000 kilowatt hours used starting in May. The increase is due to wholesale power charges in excess of $2.5 million from the city’s electricity provider, the Grand River Dam Authority. We’ll have more on this story tonight on KOAM News.

MIAMI, OK ・ 29 DAYS AGO