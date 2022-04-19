ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brendan Rodgers: Everton are proof that money does not always matter

By NewsChain Sport
 2 days ago
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has cited Everton’s Premier League plight as evidence that money alone cannot bring success.

The Foxes head for Goodison Park on Wednesday evening to face a club engaged in a desperate fight for top-flight survival despite investing in excess of £560million in new players over the last six years or so.

Asked what had gone wrong on the blue half of Merseyside, former Liverpool boss Rodgers said: “It’s well-documented there’s a lot of money been spent – a lot of money – but if it doesn’t all join up, then it doesn’t really matter.

“They’ve got good players who go out and work hard and make it difficult and they’ve got players with quality, so it’s probably frustrating for the supporters, I’m sure, because it’s a huge club and the investment’s been huge and they probably wanted better.

“There was obviously a spell on Merseyside at the time I was there when Roberto Martinez was doing really well with them, so it’s tough.

“I think Frank Lampard will do really well as a manager. He’s gone in there with a really good team of coaches, but of course that overall vision of the club is so, so important.”

The Toffees sit just three points clear of the drop zone – although with games in hand on the teams below them – despite a priceless 1-0 victory over Manchester United last time out.

By contrast, Leicester lie ninth, 12 points adrift of seventh-placed West Ham, but having played three games fewer, and are through to the semi-finals of the Europa Conference League.

However, they suffered a setback on Sunday when, after dominating for long periods despite making eight changes to the side which had beaten PSV Eindhoven in Holland three days earlier, they were beaten 2-1 at Newcastle thanks to Bruno Guimaraes’ 95th-minute winner.

A philosophical Rodgers said: “Of course when you lose, there is that disappointment. But for me it’s clear, the analysis of the game. For large periods, we were in control, we were very good.

“You’ve just got to manage the game to see it out, and that’s cost us a few times this season. It’s a case of reinforcing a lot of our good moments and reflecting and learning and hopefully go on to win the next game.

“It’s a credit to the players that this is the first game we’ve lost coming off a European match, so it shows the mentality and resilience in the squad. We’ll take that on to the Everton match on Wednesday.”

Related
newschain

Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

A jury has been chosen and opening statements are set to begin in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. After a selection process that saw many prospective jurors air their disdain for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The US Sun

Liverpool fans sing ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ in support of Cristiano Ronaldo after tragic death of Man Utd’s stars son

MANCHESTER UNITED and Liverpool fans have shown their support for Cristiano Ronaldo with a minute's applause after the tragic death of his baby son. The Portugal legend, 37, and partner Georgina Rodriguez shared their heartbreak on Monday night after their newborn son passed away. Ronaldo was understandably left out of...
SB Nation

Frank Lampard gives Everton warning ahead of Leicester clash

Frank Lampard has reminded his players that the job is not yet done and they cannot afford to lose focus despite the morale-boosting win over Manchester United last time out. The 1-0 victory lifted the mood around Goodison after defeat at Burnley three days before had left spirits at rock-bottom and staring relegation in the face.
The Independent

Everton inch closer to safety as Richarlison rescues last-gasp point against Leicester

Everton’s season has been beset by injuries but they can be grateful for injury time at Goodison Park. Their winners against Arsenal and Newcastle came deep in added time and, with 91 minutes on the clock, Leicester were leading. Then Richarlison scuffed in a first home league goal since December. Everton may not have deserved a point, but it may prove priceless.It moved them four clear of Burnley and took them into territory they have not charted since September: they have gone two games unbeaten. And if that illustrates how sorry their season has been, Goodison may wonder if a...
Reuters

Man City regain lead while Arsenal upset Chelsea

MANCHESTER, England, April 20 (Reuters) - Manchester City regained their one-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 3-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion while Arsenal upset London rivals Chelsea with a 4-2 victory at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. Liverpool had taken over at the top...
BBC

'At least now Everton have a fighting chance'

Everton salvaged what could prove to be a priceless point thanks to a close-range scuffed finish from Richarlison two minutes into injury time at Goodison. The Brazilian managed to miss a whole host of clear-cut opportunities, but the opportunity he did manage to take could have a significant bearing on the battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
BBC

Leicester misses prove costly as Everton scramble priceless late point

Everton could not turn successive home victories into a third but, after a poor first half, this will feel as good as a win. Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who suffered a training-ground injury that could keep him out for two weeks, their front three of Richarlison, Demarai Gray and Anthony Gordon struggled to link together.
SkySports

Everton 1-1 Leicester: Richarlison rescues point for relegation-threatened Toffees

Richarlison's stoppage-time equaliser earned Everton a 1-1 draw with Leicester at Goodison Park and a priceless point in their battle against relegation. Harvey Barnes's fifth-minute strike looked to have condemned the Toffees to a demoralising third consecutive and eighth home Premier League defeat of the season. Richarlison squandered two gilt-edged...
SB Nation

Lampard pleased with Everton’s fighting spirit

Everton didn’t make it easy for themselves last night against Leicester City, only showing up about twenty minutes after the David Coote had blown the whistle to kick off the Premier League game and then missing a hatful of chances by simply failing to hit the target often enough.
