ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Trial of Extinction Rebellion co-founder delayed pending High Court judgment

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rrndG_0fDU1DUi00

The criminal damage trial of the co-founder of Extinction Rebellion has been delayed pending a High Court judgment over the toppling of Edward Colston’s statue in Bristol.

Gail Bradbrook, 49, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday accused of causing £27,500 in damage to the Department for Transport building in Westminster by smashing a plate-glass window during a protest in London on October 15 2019.

Her trial was due to start on Monday, but was delayed after Attorney General Suella Braverman asked for clarification from the Court of Appeal over the circumstances in which defendants can cite their human rights as a defence in a case of criminal damage.

Ms Braverman made the referral in the wake of the acquittals of four people accused of pulling down the statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol during a Black Lives Matter protest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ux4ZD_0fDU1DUi00
Protesters throwing the statue of Edward Colston into Bristol harbour. The Attorney General has asked for legal clarification over defendants citing their human rights (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Wire)

The bronze memorial was then rolled by a crowd through the streets of the city before being dumped in the harbour.

Citing the case in his decision to delay the trial until November, Judge Martin Edmunds said: “The trial, which is listed today, can’t go ahead because the Attorney General has referred to the Court of Appeal the legal questions that arose from the Bristol case.”

Rhian Graham, 30, Milo Ponsford, 26, Sage Willoughby, 22, and Jake Skuse, 33, were acquitted of criminal damage despite acknowledging their part in toppling the monument.

Jurors were asked to decide if they believed a conviction for criminal damage was a “proportionate interference” with the defendants’ human rights of freedom of expression, thought and conscience.

It was the final question in the “route to verdict” – a series of steps for a jury to follow when deciding if someone is guilty or not guilty.

Ms Braverman said last Wednesday that she had asked judges at the Court of Appeal to clarify the law around whether someone can use a human rights defence in a criminal damage case.

She added that she had also asked the court to consider whether it was up to juries to decide if a criminal conviction is a proportionate interference with someone’s human rights.

Bradbrook was released on unconditional bail to return to Isleworth Crown Court for a five-day trial on November 21 of this year.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Vicar has Extinction Rebellion protest conviction quashed

A vicar who took part in a peaceful Extinction Rebellion demonstration outside a Ministry of Defence site has had her conviction quashed. Rev Sue Parfitt, 80, sat in a camping chair outside an entrance to the complex at Abbey Wood, in Filton, near Bristol in December 2020. Bristol Crown Court...
PROTESTS
newschain

Jury chosen in Blac Chyna vs Kardashians defamation trial

A jury has been chosen and opening statements are set to begin in a trial that pits model and former reality television star Blac Chyna against the Kardashian family, who she alleges destroyed her TV career. After a selection process that saw many prospective jurors air their disdain for the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Lucy Letby: Nurse accused of murdering eight babies ‘in year-long killing spree’ appears in court

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.The parents...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gail Bradbrook
Person
Suella Braverman
Person
Edward Colston
Daily Mail

Restaurant boss, 49, who got so drunk on Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not get passport out of his bag is jailed for three months

An ex-restaurant boss who got so drunk on a Jet2 flight that he vomited over himself and could not open his bag to get his passport has been jailed. Ali Ozdemir, 49, was slumped in his seat and threw up during the trip to Birmingham Airport from Turkey on October 19 last year, Birmingham Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police issue CCTV of suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales

Police have issued a CCTV image of a suspect after Earth, Wind and Fire star Morris 'Mo' Pleasure was slapped and racially abused outside a nightclub in Wales. The American soul star - who also played with Michael Jackson and the Average White Band - was attacked after passing a man in a 2am queue in Aberystwyth earlier this month.
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Chinese Court Sentences U.S. Citizen to Death for Murder - CCTV

BEIJING (Reuters) - A Chinese court on Thursday sentenced U.S. citizen Shadeed Abdulmateen to death for intentional homicide of a 21-year-old woman, his former girlfriend, state broadcaster CCTV reported. In its verdict the Ningbo Intermediate People's Court in Zhejiang Province, found that after a disagreement over the pair's break-up in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Chingford couple put clowns on neighbour's fence, court hears

A couple put clowns, dolls and barbed wire on their fence in a long-running dispute with a next-door neighbour, a court has heard. They also allegedly parked vehicles on the complainant's drive in Chingford, east London, and flooded an alleyway. Sandra Durdin, 58, and now ex-partner Trevor Dempsey, 63, both...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trial By Jury#Extinction Rebellion#High Court#Isleworth Crown Court#The Court Of Appeal
One Green Planet

Petition: Demand Justice for Freya, A Dog Tossed From Moving Truck!

A driver in Kent, England watched as an arm extended out of the window of the flatbed truck driving in front of them at 50 mph and threw a poor dog out into the road. After sweet Freya had been callously tossed at terrifying speed from the moving truck, she ran onto a private property where she was thankfully discovered alive – but in terrible condition. She was barely moving. Aside from having just gone through the trauma of being thrown from a speeding vehicle, Freya was skin and bones and matted in her feces. It was clear she had undergone severe neglect even before she was almost killed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

P&O ferry is SEIZED by the coastguard because replacement crew failed inspection in Northern Ireland after firm sacked 800 staff and brought in £5.50-an-hour replacements - as Boris calls for CEO to quit

A P&O ferry has been detained in Northern Ireland by the coastguard after 'failures on crew familiarisation, vessel documentation and crew training'. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency said the ship, named the European Causeway, had been detained in Larne, Northern Ireland last week 'based on concerns over its safety' and to 'prevent them going to sea'.
WORLD
BBC

Bradford quad bike death: Man jailed for life for murder

A man has been jailed for murdering a teenager after chasing and ramming a quad bike with his car. Rahees Mahmood, 18, died and a second man was seriously injured when Jordan Glover drove into the vehicle they were riding on in Bradford in June 2021. Bradford Crown Court heard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
newschain

Man held over fatal stabbing of girl at California high school

Police have identified a 52-year-old man held over the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old girl on a California high school campus. Anthony Gray was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for investigation of murder, Stockton Police Department said late on Monday. “Detectives believe this appears to be a random...
STOCKTON, CA
newschain

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky gets John F Kennedy award for defending democracy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is among five people named as recipients of the John F Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for acting to protect democracy. Mr Zelensky was chosen because of the way he has “marshalled the spirit, patriotism and untiring sacrifice of the Ukrainian people in a life-or-death fight for their country”, as Russia pours in troops and assaults cities and towns, the John F Kennedy Library Foundation said.
POLITICS
newschain

Russia claims captured Britons are being given any assistance they need

Russia’s foreign ministry has accused Britons captured fighting with the Ukrainian armed forces in Mariupol of being “mercenaries” but said they are being given any assistance they need. In a statement posted on social media, Russian Federation ministry of foreign affairs spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed the UK...
POLITICS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
130K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy