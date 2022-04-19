ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, OH

GOP senate hopeful, former Trump advisor to rally at Cortland restaurant

By Mike Gauntner
WFMJ.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Trumbull County business that made headlines resisting a state mask mandate has agreed to host a rally for one of the seven candidates seeking the Republican Party’s nomination to run for U.S. Senate and a former...

www.wfmj.com

Comments / 7

mrsdave
2d ago

I love Trump but don’t like his choices for OHIO. Joe Blystone for governor is my vote and as far as senate. It’s not Vance, Mandel, Gibbons and definitely not Dolan !

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Longtime Republican Rep. Fred Upton, 68, becomes the FOURTH GOP member who voted to impeach Trump to announce he is retiring and won't run for re-election in his Michigan seat

Thirty five-year Republican Rep. Fred Upton of Michigan announced Monday he will not run for reelection, making him the fourth GOP member who voted to impeach Donald Trump to seek retirement. Upton, 68, has been sent by voters to Congress 18 times. He joins Reps. John Katko of New York,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Manchin and Sinema join with Republicans to SINK Biden's nominee for head the Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division David Weil following criticism over his Obama tenure

Joe Biden faced his first nomination defeat Wednesday evening when three moderate Democrats joined Republicans to tank Labor Department's Wage and Hour Division nominee David Weil. Democratic Senators Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both from Arizona, blocked Weil's nomination from moving forward. This was...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cortland, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cortland, OH
Local
Ohio Elections
Trumbull County, OH
Elections
County
Trumbull County, OH
Trumbull County, OH
Government
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Flynn
Person
Josh Mandel
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

A majority of Republicans believe the Capitol riot was an ‘act of patriotism’ while BOTH Democrats and GOP fear the other will try to 'OVERTURN' election results: New poll highlights partisan divisions as midterm races loom

A majority of Republican respondents to a new poll believe the January 6th attack on the US Capitol was an 'act of patriotism,' while both GOP and Democrat voters are concerned the other will act to overturn an election if it doesn't work out in their party's favor. Political divisions...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gop Senate#Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party#U S Senate#The Top Notch Diner#National Security Advisor
Rolling Stone

Joe Manchin Hobnobbed With Billionaire Trump Donors at Palm Beach Fundraiser

Click here to read the full article. Billionaire Trump donor Nelson Peltz held a fundraiser for Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) in Florida last month, CNBC reported on Monday. The $5,000-per-plate event attracted at least 50 executives, many of them notable Republican donors, as well as Manchin himself, who said he plans on running for reelection in 2024, according to one attendee. A spokesperson for Peltz confirmed the fundraiser at the former Wall Street executive’s $95 million Palm Beach, Florida, estate. “Mr. Peltz supports Mr. Manchin,” Anne Tarbell told CNBC in an email. “He believes Mr. Manchin is a rare elected politician...
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Biden is intentionally ignoring immigration law because he thinks vetting migrants is racist: Sen. Kennedy

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., condemned the Biden administration for rescinding Title 42 and allowing millions of people to illegally enter the U.S. on "The Story." SEN. JOHN KENNEDY: I heard Ms. Psaki say the system is broken. Frankly, the Biden administration broke it. This isn't complicated. America has a legal immigration system. We admit about a million people a year, legally, into our country, more than any other nation in the world. Everybody wants to come to America. America is so great that even the workers who hate our country don't want to leave it. But we also have millions of people that try to come into our country illegally. Federal law says we are supposed to turn them away.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC announces a $7million ad buy to back Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski after Trump endorsed her opponent as GOP civil war heats up before the midterms

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's leadership PAC announced a $7 million ad buy Monday on behalf of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski, who is fending off a primary challenge from the Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka. So far, that's the only Republican primary McConnell's Senate Leadership Fund is getting involved in - with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Army
POLITICO

Farm-state Republicans are very reluctantly thanking Joe Biden for an announcement expanding the use of biofuels.

Iowa’s presidential status gives this niche issue outsized importance to the administrations of both parties. What happened: Farm-state lawmakers saw a years-long priority achieved Tuesday when President Joe Biden announced the temporary availability this summer of a 15 percent ethanol fuel blend, a reaction to the stubbornly high gas prices.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy